MAISON COURVOISIER CELEBRATES REUNION WITH AMBASSADOR OF JOY YINKA ILORI TO UNVEIL LIMITED-EDITION VSOP BOTTLE DESIGN

The Most Awarded Cognac House* continues its collaboration with renowned artist and designer to reimagine the cognac experience

JARNAC, France, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Courvoisier, the Most Awarded Cognac House*, proudly announces the return of British Nigerian artist Yinka Ilori as its "Ambassador of Joy," a role created exclusively for the artist, designer and storyteller. Ilori returns for a second year to introduce a limited-edition Courvoisier VSOP (Very Superior Old Pale) bottle design inspired by the joy of a summer's day in Jarnac, France, the home of Courvoisier. This special release will be offered in four unique ombre colors, amplifying the vibrant beauty of Jarnac.

Yinka Ilori Partners With Maison Courvoisier (PRNewswire)

"I am delighted to collaborate with Courvoisier once again in my role as 'Ambassador of Joy,'" said Ilori. "As an artist and designer, my work aims to spread happiness, foster togetherness, and create joyful memories – values that Courvoisier also champions. In designing this new bottle, my goal was to craft something that evokes the spirit of celebration. Whether appreciating art or relishing the flavors of Courvoisier with good company, I hope my vibrant designs inspire blissful moments and bring more joy into people's lives."

Internationally known for his bold, vibrant designs, Maison Courvoisier first commissioned Ilori in 2022 to lead the cognac house on a journey to honor its heritage and embrace the future. This campaign included the launch of a new Courvoisier identity centered around the French concept of "joie de vivre" - meaning to savor life's true pleasures. Drawing inspiration from the Maison's French roots and the essence of "joie de vivre," Ilori created a series of immersive events that brought to life the beauty of summer in Courvoisier's home of Jarnac, France.

"Like Yinka's commitment to making art playful and community-driven, we believe in making the cognac experience a joyful one that can be enjoyed by anyone," said Managing Director for Maison Courvoisier Jon Potter. "We are continuing to redefine the cognac category by placing Courvoisier in consumption moments that are vibrant and vivid. Yinka's VSOP bottle design features bold colors inspired by our home in Jarnac and continues to bring to life our brand world that is about savoring life's pleasures."

Ilori's limited edition VSOP bottle is available now as a UK exclusive at luxury retailer Selfridges London and on Selfridges.com . The bottle will retail in the U.K. at £200.00. Nearly 1,000 bottles will be allocated globally with additional releases in the U.S, Canada and France to follow in October 2023.

Courvoisier's VSOP brings together four crus to create a unique and complex richness. Discerning, elegant and complex, VSOP is a skillfully crafted cognac, a delicate bouquet and excellent balance of oak and exotic flavors. The subtle aroma reveals harmonious under-notes of peach, toasted almond and jasmine.

For a signature serve, Courvoisier Gala is a recommended choice. This refreshing cocktail calls for 1.75 parts Courvoisier VSOP and 4 parts Fever-Tree Sicilian Lemon. Build all ingredients over ice in a highball glass and lightly stir. Garnish with a lemon wheel and serve.

*Based on 20 top spirits competitions since 2019.

About Maison Courvoisier

Maison Courvoisier was founded by Félix Courvoisier in 1828 in Jarnac, France. Courvoisier is the Most Awarded Cognac House* with a range of expressions that appeal to a variety of cognac preferences and lifestyles, including VS, VSOP, XO, and the ultimate expression of the House, L'Essence de Courvoisier. Based on the joyful, generous, and sophisticated house style and commitment to community and craftsmanship, Courvoisier continues to value its relationships with local artisans and winegrowers to produce its high quality, award-winning cognac portfolio. For more information about Courvoisier, please visit www.courvoisier.com .

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires the brilliance of life by delivering great consumer experiences through its world-class portfolio of brands. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam®, Maker's Mark®, Basil Hayden® and Knob Creek® bourbons; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki®; and leading Scotch brands including Teacher's, Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Beam Suntory also produces leading brands such as Courvoisier® cognac, Tres Generaciones®, El Tesoro® and Hornitos® tequila, Roku and Sipsmith® gin, Canadian Club® whisky, and is a world leader in ready-to-drink cocktails, with brands like -196 and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in more than 30 countries, one of Beam Suntory's core values is Growing for Good and through its Proof Positive sustainability strategy, the company has committed to ambitious goals and investments to promote environmental sustainability in its operations, ensure the company has a positive impact on the communities where employees live and work, and programs to inform consumers as they make choices about drinking. Headquartered in New York City, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com .

About Yinka Ilori

Yinka Ilori MBE is a London based multidisciplinary artist who specializes in storytelling by fusing his British-Nigerian heritage to tell new stories in contemporary design. He began his practice in 2011 up-cycling vintage furniture, inspired by the traditional Nigerian parables and West African fabrics that surrounded him as a child. Humorous, provocative and fun, each of his projects tells a story, bringing Nigerian traditions into playful conversation with contemporary design. His work touches on various cultural themes that resonate with audiences all over the world.

In 2020, Yinka was awarded the acclaimed Emerging Design Medal at the London Design Festival, announced as an MBE recipient in the 2021 New Year Honours List and served as Creative Director of the BRIT Awards. In October 2021, Yinka was named by The New York Times as one of the twelve artists shaping the global design industry.

About Selfridges

Selfridges was founded by Harry Gordon Selfridge, changing the world of retail forever when the first store was opened on Oxford Street in 1909. Since then, the brand has opened three stores in Manchester and Birmingham.

Selfridges has been a key reinventor of retail with innovation across in-store experiences and brand partnerships with leaders in luxury. This includes Dior at Alto rooftop collaboration, the opening of Selfridges Cinema, and helping to launch industry disruptors and emerging retail innovators including Charlotte Tilbury and Pangaia.

Building on over a decade of retail activism, in 2020 Selfridges launched Project Earth, its evergreen sustainability strategy, with bold targets to reinvent retail and meet its commitment to a net zero future. Selfridges aims to help customers change the way they shop in three ways: by addressing the materials used in products, launching and exploring new retail models such as resell, repair, refill and rental, and engaging with teams, partners and customers to inspire a shift in mindsets. Selfridges has made ambitious 2030 targets for everything it builds, buys and sells to meet its environmental and ethical standards; for 45% of transactions to come from circular products and services; and to build an inclusive retail culture in which teams, communities and customers put people and planet first in all decision making. Underpinning Project Earth is a broader commitment to Science Based Targets and to achieve net-zero carbon across the business by 2040 as a signatory to the Climate Pledge.

Selfridges has been transformed in line with a long-term vision that harks back to the core principles of Harry Gordon Selfridge himself, whose high standards of style, service and desire to entertain run through each store today. Selfridges was named "Best Retailer" at the Positive Luxury Awards 2020, a "Best 25 Big Company To Work For" 2020 as awarded by The Sunday Times, and voted "Best Department Store in the World" at the Global Department Store Summits 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018. From weddings to the skate bowl, Selfridges continues to generate new ways to surprise and amaze its customers in London, Manchester, Birmingham and at selfridges.com .

