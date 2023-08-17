LOCO COOKERS NAMED OFFICIAL PRESENTING PARTNER OF PERFECT GAME DRAFT COVERAGE

KENNESAW, Ga., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced a partnership with LoCo Cookers to be the official grill and griddle of Perfect Game and Presenting Partner of Perfect Game Draft Coverage. LoCo will also serve as an official partner of the East Cobb Baseball Complex in Marietta, Ga.

Perfect Game USA partnership with LoCo Cookers (PRNewswire)

Based out of Columbus, Ga., LoCo Cookers offers high quality griddles, grills, boiling kits, cart boilers and fryers and counts reality TV personality Bruce Mitchell and entrepreneur Kinion Bankston among its brand ambassadors. With a focus on innovation and functionality when developing their products, LoCo aims to make the outdoor cooking experience as good as it should be.

"Baseball and backyard barbeques have been intertwined for decades and we are thrilled to officially welcome LoCo Cookers to the Perfect Game family," said Rob Ponger, CEO of Perfect Game. "The LoCo family encourages everyone to 'pull up a chair and take a seat' at their table and we couldn't be happier to do so."

"My family has been involved with Perfect Game for the last several years and we are excited to announce a formal partnership with them," said Loco Cookers CEO Mac Plummer. "Personally, and professionally, we appreciate family time, excellent competition and great food, so this is a natural fit for us. It's a thrill to support America's favorite pastime. LoCo brings meaningful innovation and fun to your outdoor cooking experience, whether in the backyard or at the park. We're excited to be part of the Perfect Game family, and to cheer on and promote America's top athletes in their pursuit of excellence on and off the field."

Since 2017, LoCo has been at the forefront of outdoor cooking, including their cutting edge SmartTemp™ technology that provides precise and controllable cooking temperatures for every meal. SmartTemp™ ensures consistent cooking temperatures and makes outdoor cooking that much more enjoyable.

Media contacts:

Greg Casterioto / Gcasterioto@perfectgame.org / (267) 246-5709

Mike Dunford / mike@lococookers.com

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 9,800+ events, hundreds of thousands of games, and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 1,847 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 13,893 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2022 Draft, for example, more than 90 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

About LoCo Cookers

We've spent the last 25+ years combined in the outdoor cooking industry, but we cut our teeth (literally) on rib bones and ice-cold pull-top cans on the porch with family and friends. If there's one thing that rings in our ears from childhood, it's the voices of our grandparents, aunts, uncles, neighbors and friends saying, "Pull up a chair and take a seat." Our best memories, toughest lessons, favorite stories and secret recipes were discovered sitting around tables. Based solely on our experiences, we believe inviting somebody to pull up a chair might just be the simplest way to make the world a better place…and that is something we can all do. So feel free to pull up a chair and go #LoCo with us.

