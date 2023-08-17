KYTE BABY LAUNCHES NEW HARRY POTTER COLLECTION

Four new prints inspired by each Hogwarts house

EULESS, Texas, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beloved bamboo children's clothing brand, Kyte Baby , in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, is releasing an enchanting new Harry Potter-inspired collection today. Following great success from the first Harry Potter collection last year, Kyte Baby expands the range with new, delightful prints. The collection features prints inspired by the four iconic Hogwarts houses: Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Slytherin and Hufflepuff. Styles are made for babies, toddlers, kids and adults so the whole family can show their love for the Wizarding World and represent their favorite Hogwarts house.

The Kyte Baby collection features prints inspired by the four iconic Hogwarts houses: Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Slytherin and Hufflepuff. (PRNewswire)

"Kyte Baby is honored to launch our second Harry Potter inspired collection! The Harry Potter films inspire all of us here at Kyte Baby, and we hope families are able to bond over the collection," said Ying Liu, Kyte Baby founder. "We can't wait to see how our Kyte Baby community brings these magical prints to life!"

The Hogwarts house-inspired prints feature the iconic house emblems and beloved symbols and items from the Wizarding World. The Gryffindor print background color is a ruby red and includes items such as a lion and Harry's glasses printed all over. Hufflepuff features a badger and Helga Hufflepuff's cup, printed on a gorgeous marigold background. Printed on last year's fan-favorite color, Tahoe, an eagle and Rowena Ravenclaw's diadem represent Ravenclaw. Lastly, Slytherin features a snake and Salazar Slytherin's locket on a dark forest green background.

Kyte Baby clothing is unique in its bamboo material and beneﬁts including:

97% bamboo fabric - sourcing the highest quality bamboo

Buttery soft and hypoallergenic material

3 degrees cooler than cotton to keep you and your baby comfortable

The Harry Potter Collection will be available to purchase August 17 on kytebaby.com with a variety of sizes and styles for the whole family.

About Kyte Baby:

Founded in 2014 in Dallas, Texas, Kyte Baby is the brainchild of Ying Liu. When looking for better quality material for her sensitive baby's skin, her research led her to the soothing and sustainable properties of bamboo. Out of this, Kyte Baby was launched. Using this environmentally-intelligent fabric, the company's line features clothing for babies, toddlers, and moms. The name Kyte Baby is a playful nod to the whimsical activity of flying a kite, meant to evoke a feeling of innocence, freedom, and a return to nature. Kyte Baby is a testament to timeless fun and youth while being natural and healthy.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About Wizarding World:

In the years since Harry Potter was whisked from King's Cross Station onto Platform nine and three quarters, his incredible adventures have left a unique and lasting mark on popular culture. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films based on the original stories by J.K. Rowling have brought the magical stories to life and today, the Wizarding World is recognized as one of the world's best-loved brands.

Representing a vast interconnected universe, it also includes three epic Fantastic Beasts films, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – the multi-award-winning stage-play, state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games, innovative consumer products, thrilling live entertainment (including four theme park lands), insightful exhibitions as well as a forthcoming Harry Potter TV series.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. owned Wizarding World tours and retail also includes the ﬂagship Harry Potter New York, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo, and the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops.

The Wizarding World continues to evolve to provide Harry Potter fans with fresh and exciting ways to engage. For the worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, it welcomes everyone in to explore and discover the magic for themselves.

WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s23)

