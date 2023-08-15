Lowe's Donates $1 Million to Continue to Help Maui Recover from Catastrophic Wildfires

Frontline associates providing essential supplies and support as Lowe's offers critical relief to affected communities

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's today announced it will donate $1 million to continue to support relief and recovery efforts across Maui after deadly wildfires caused catastrophic destruction to homes and businesses on the island. The donation will assist Lowe's disaster relief partners including the American Red Cross and Lowe's nonprofit Pro customers, helping these organizations provide food, emergency shelter, relief supplies and comfort to those affected by the wildfires.

"The scope of the devastation in Maui is heartbreaking. We continue to send our thoughts and prayers to the people of Hawaii who have lost loved ones, have been displaced and all who have been impacted by this tragedy, including our associates," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO. "We are grateful for the tireless efforts of first responders and community members who have been on the ground helping since last week, and we will continue standing by them and our frontline associate to support the recovery of our neighbors, friends and family on the island."

In immediate response to the wildfires, associates from Lowe's of Kahului in Maui assisted local police, fire department and community members with donations of water, propane, barbecue grills, popup tents, tarps and many other essential supplies to help residents. Lowe's Emergency Command Center continues to expedite generators and additional emergency supplies to assist with immediate needs and support long-term recovery.

Lowe's Command Center has also deployed a 20-person Emergency Response Team to Lowe's store in Kahului to help with recovery efforts over the next two weeks. These specially trained store associates and district leaders are voluntarily leaving their home stores from Oahu and the Big Island to provide additional customer and associate support.

The company is also expanding financial assistance provided to associates through the Lowe's Employee Relief Fund. Lowe's is doubling the company's match, contributing $2 for every dollar an employee donates. Additionally, Lowe's has provided hotels for displaced store associates and meals for all associates and their families in Kahului. The store in Kahului is also hiring additional associates to support ongoing community needs and help Maui rebuild. Anyone who is interested can go to joinlowes.com to apply.

Individuals can team with Lowe's and the American Red Cross to provide assistance by donating at Lowe's American Red Cross Online Donation Site. Visit Lowe's Newsroom for updates on Lowe's relief efforts and continued community support.

