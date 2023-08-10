SEABOURN UNVEILS DINING EXPERIENCES ON SEABOURN PURSUIT, ITS NEWEST ULTRA-LUXURY PURPOSE-BUILT EXPEDITION SHIP

SEATTLE, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn , the leader in ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel, will offer a wide variety of gourmet dining experiences and cuisines on its new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ship, Seabourn Pursuit, which launches summer 2023.

With a diverse array of flavors and cuisines, guests can indulge in exceptional culinary experiences as they sail on Seabourn Pursuit while enjoying breathtaking views from around the world. Each dining option showcases the high quality and breadth of cuisine created by the line's highly skilled culinary team led by Master Chef and Culinary Consultant Chef Anton Egger and Senior Corporate Chef Franck Salein. From top-quality ingredients and an eye toward the latest culinary innovations, Seabourn curates dining that rivals the finest restaurants anywhere.

"We take great pride in offering our extraordinary guests world-class gourmet dining prepared by our very highly skilled and passionate culinary team," said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. "With Seabourn Pursuit, we've purposefully designed the culinary offerings to elevate the ultra-luxury expedition experience. After exploring breathtaking remote destinations, our guests can unwind and create even more cherished memories over wonderfully prepared meals, a glass of wine, or the perfectly crafted cocktail."

As with any Seabourn ship, all dining experiences are complimentary, and guests can dine when, where and with whom they choose. Premium spirits, fine wines and other beverages are complimentary everywhere on board, with a number of special selections also available for an additional charge.

Seabourn Pursuit features the following dining experiences:

The Restaurant: The main, fine-dining venue on board all Seabourn ships, which offers elegant, open-seating dining room for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Two new recipes will be introduced to the already extensive menu each week, totaling more than 100 new recipes per year. The new recipes will include lighter-fare dishes, using a number of ingredients such as fresh oysters, Dover sole and more.



The Restaurant also offers an expansive wine selection, with Old World and New World labels that include a number of fine complimentary choices. Guests can also browse the extensive list of premium wines available for an additional charge to please the most sophisticated palates.





The Colonnade: A more casual alternative for buffet or table service breakfast and lunch, and themed dinner served tableside.





Earth & Ocean: Available on select nights in the Colonnade, skilled chefs create an imaginative array of fresh, inventive dishes for a sophisticated menu that celebrates eclectic traditional flavors from around the world.





The Patio: casual, alfresco dining for lunch, weather permitting





Sushi in The Club: A variety of sushi bites are freshly made to order here every evening.





Seabourn Square: A sociable oasis serving delectable specialty coffees, pastries, sandwiches and homemade gelati throughout the day and into the evening





Pantry in the Bow Lounge: Guests may help themselves to freshly prepared light fare and refreshments as they scan the horizon





Constellation Lounge: A nod to the heritage of Seabourn, the Constellation Lounge is the spot for early-risers' pastries and beverages, elegant afternoon Teatime and cocktail-time tapas





24-Hour In-Suite Dining: Guests may choose from a brand-new, elevated in-suite dining menu, or have dinner from The Restaurant menu served course-by-course in their suite or on their private veranda.



Developed in partnership with Chef Egger and Chef Salein, the new menu was meticulously designed to bring Seabourn's signature luxury and sophistication to its in-suite dining experience while expanding the menu to include lighter and fresher vegetarian and vegan dishes.

Seabourn Pursuit offers the same luxurious "yacht like" small ship experience that travelers have come to expect from Seabourn, enhanced by world-class equipment that allows the line to offer its widest range of expedition activities led by an expert 24-person expedition team of scientists, scholars, naturalists, and more. Seabourn Pursuit is designed and built for remote, diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards and will include a plethora of modern hardware and technology that will extend the ship's global deployment and capabilities. The ship has close to 30,000 square feet of deck space and special touches at every turn. Those include indoor and outdoor guest areas with nearly 270-degree views, and a 4K GSS Cineflex Camera mounted on the mast of the Constellation Lounge capable of broadcasting imagery from miles ahead on monitors located throughout the ship and in guest suites.

In addition, Seabourn Pursuit, like the rest of the ships in the Seabourn fleet, offers an abundance of space and elegance, and luxurious all-suite accommodations, including a pair of two-level Wintergarden suites.

Seabourn Pursuit is scheduled to enter service August 12, 2023, and will sail five voyages in the Mediterranean before embarking on two voyages across the Atlantic and through the Caribbean. On October 10, 2023, the ship will arrive in Barbados to begin its expedition journeys, taking guests to remote corners of the globe. Seabourn Pursuit will head south for expeditions exploring coastal South America, the Amazon, and Antarctica into late March 2024.

Following its inaugural Antarctic season, the ship will head across the islands of the South Pacific and eventually to Australia, which will be the start of the line's first exploration of the Kimberley region in the Northern Territory and Western Australia between June and August 2024. The iconic Kimberley, with its red sandstone gorges, rivers, waterfalls, wildlife, and Aboriginal life and history, is the ideal setting for a truly, world-class expedition experience. In addition to the Kimberley, Seabourn Pursuit will visit Papua New Guinea, West Papua, Indonesia, and sail across the South Pacific between Chile and Melanesia between March and October 2024.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of seven modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK).

