Rivada Networks Welcomes Michèle Flournoy to its Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michèle Flournoy, former U.S. Under Secretary of Defense, has joined the Board of Directors of Rivada Networks, Inc. "I'm honored that Michèle has agreed to join Rivada's board," said Rivada CEO Declan Ganley. "Michèle is one of America's foremost thinkers on geopolitics. Her insights and advice will be invaluable as we roll out the OuterNET globally, alongside other initiatives."

Flournoy was Under Secretary of Defense for Policy during Barack Obama's first term, serving as principle adviser to the Secretary of Defense in the formulation of national security and defense policy, oversight of military plans and operations, and in National Security Council deliberations. In 2017, she co-founded WestExec Advisors, a strategic advisory firm in Washington, D.C.

"Rivada's OuterNET is an exciting opportunity to transform the global communications landscape," Flournoy said. "High-resiliency networks have never been more important, both economically and geostrategically. I look forward to helping the Rivada team accomplish its mission," she added.

The OuterNET is Rivada's global low-Earth orbit satellite-communications constellation. When fully deployed, it will provide the unprecedented ability to connect any two points on the planet without the need to pass through third-party infrastructure. To learn more, visit www.rivadaspace.com.

