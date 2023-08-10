Hyper Scale Up, LMS365 Acquires Weekly10 to Expand on Their Learning and Performance Capabilities

AARHUS, Denmark, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LMS365, the leading AI-powered learning platform integrated with Microsoft 365, announces its acquisition of Weekly10, a dynamic performance and engagement management company based in Wrexham, UK. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the evolution of LMS365, as it expands its capabilities to empower employees to drive their own success, wherever and however they work.

Henrik Jeberg, Chief Strategy Officer of LMS365, emphasizes the profound impact of this acquisition, stating, "Learning, engagement, and performance are intricately linked, and with Weekly10, we have found the perfect match. This collaboration not only aligns with our go-to-market strategies, but also brings together sophisticated technology and a user-friendly platform. By joining forces, we are unlocking a vast market potential of over $10 billion and enabling our customers to maximize the value of their investment in LMS365's award-winning learning management platform."

The integration of LMS365 and Weekly10 will deliver an unparalleled suite of tools within Microsoft Teams and Viva, empowering learners and organizations to achieve unprecedented success through AI-powered learning and performance. Both platforms are already available on the Azure Marketplace, solidifying their position as leaders in their respective G2 quadrants.

"We are super excited to join the team at LMS365," says founder and CEO Andrew Roberts.

"We have grown our customer base by over 60% over the past year and we believe the combination of learning, engagement and performance will significantly enhance our customer's experience. I truly believe that in combination we will offer a game changing solution that will support employees to be more engaged and successful."

In an era powered by AI, LMS365 and Weekly10 will leverage Microsoft's advanced AI technology to make it easier to learn, develop and perform in the flow of work.

"The way we deliver learning and people development today is vastly different from before COVID," outlines Robin Daniels, Chief Business Officer. "Therefore, the question we asked ourselves is – what does human success looks like in the age powered by AI? We believe that the future of human success comes from people who are constantly learning, deeply engaged in their work and with their colleagues, and who sets clear performance targets for themselves, their teams, and the business. The future remains human-centric, but with the assistance of advanced AI, we can enhance the way we work and achieve even greater success," Daniels explains.

Unlike traditional HR tech solutions that focus solely on people management, LMS365 and Weekly10 prioritize individual growth and success. "We want to create a solution that underpins human success, where the individual is at the center and there is a culture of continuous improvement and personal development," concludes Daniels.

The acquisition of Weekly10 by LMS365 is a testament to their shared vision of revolutionizing the learning and performance landscape. Andrew Roberts will join the executive team at LMS365 as Executive Vice President of Product, further strengthening the combined company's expertise and capabilities.

The transaction, completed as a cash and shares purchase, was finalized on August 8th, 2023, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for LMS365 and Weekly10.

About LMS365

At LMS365, we aim to empower organizations in the modern digital workplace through learning so that everyone can #LearnLikeYou. With millions of users in 60+ countries globally, LMS365 is the only cloud-based, AI-powered learning platform built into Microsoft 365. As a Microsoft Preferred Solution, our seamless integration with a host of modern workplace tools and partners, makes LMS365 more than just a platform for employee learning and training management; it becomes an all-in-one integrated learning solution for the digital age.

About Weekly10

Weekly10 is built for employees, not just HR. It helps employees and their managers to have better conversations, empowering employees to succeed. We exist to help managers and their teams to have honest, meaningful conversations in the workplace. That's because companies are more successful (and profitable) when their people are treated as humans not resources. Weekly10 is the only performance management and employee engagement platform built for Microsoft 365, Teams and Outlook.

