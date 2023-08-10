AWS Names SourceFuse as a Launch Partner for Cross-Specialization Modernization

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last 17 years, SourceFuse has built a rich history of delivering cloud native applications helping enterprises migrate and modernize on the cloud. Today it is proud to announce that it has been named a launch partner for the new Amazon Web Services (AWS) "Migrate & Modernize with X-Spec" program. This program will enable SourceFuse to accelerate its modernization-led migrations to AWS, unlocking additional business value for its customers.

Recognized as an Advanced AWS Consulting Partner offering cloud migration and modernization services, this designation validates SourceFuse's expertise developing and implementing solutions for customers across key industries, including healthcare, life sciences, and financial services. Being part of AWS's new program will add to SourceFuse's extensive portfolio of AWS Competencies and Services Delivery Programs.

SourceFuse's recent customer successes include modernization-led migration to AWS for Medical Tracking Solutions , Inc., which reduced TCO by 40%, increased security, reliability, and scalability, and ensured 99.99% availability. In another example, for a leading provider of cloud software solutions, modernization-led migration to AWS was achieved with zero-downtime and disruption to the customer's existing business processes.

"We are excited to be named a launch partner of the new AWS Migrate & Modernize with X-Spec program," said Kelly Dyer , Co-Founder and Co-CEO at SourceFuse. "This is testament to our dedication to providing state-of-the-art digital solutions and empowering businesses to thrive in the age of cloud computing. As part of facilitating cross specialization, SourceFuse and AWS will work together with customers to help them modernize their legacy technology sustainably by leveraging open-source cloud native technologies . We look forward to working closely with AWS and our customers to continue driving successful modernization initiatives."

SourceFuse's team of AWS-certified experts will leverage their technical proficiency and best practices to help organizations optimize their cloud infrastructure, increase operational efficiency, improve scalability, and enhance security.

Kelly Dyer , Co-Founder and Co-CEO at SourceFuse continues: "The one-size-fits-all approach no longer drives inventiveness in the IT industry. Both ours and AWS's customer-centric approach means we work closely with customers to understand their challenges and needs. Our tailored modernization strategies continuously focus on process improvements and optimization. As a result, we have been able to create some really unique and interesting solutions for our customers ."

For more information on how SourceFuse redefines enterprises on AWS Cloud, visit this link .

