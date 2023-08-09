Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

RLX Technology to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 18, 2023

Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

- Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on August 18, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for second quarter ended June 30, 2023, before the U.S. markets open on Friday, August 18, 2023.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 18, 2023 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 18 2023).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):

+1-888-317-6003

International:

+1-412-317-6061

Hong Kong, China (toll free):

+800-963-976

Hong Kong, China:

+852-5808-1995

Mainland China:

400-120-6115

Participant Code:

3325354

Participants should dial-in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "RLX Technology Inc." with the Participant Code as set forth above.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.relxtech.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until August 25, 2023, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States:

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

5550144

About RLX Technology Inc.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is a leading branded e-vapor company in China. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology and product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products.

For more information, please visit https://ir.relxtech.com

Contacts

In China:

RLX Technology Inc.
Head of Capital Markets
Sam Tsang
Email: ir@relxtech.com

Piacente Financial Communications
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: RLX@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: RLX@tpg-ir.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rlx-technology-to-report-second-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-august-18-2023-301896624.html

SOURCE RLX Technology Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.