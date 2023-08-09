Glance Announces Strategic Partnership with Experience Design Expert Amy Heymans

Former Chief Experience Officer of Mad*Pow and Chief Design Officer of UnitedHealthcare brings decades of Fortune 500 CX experience to Glance customers and partners

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glance, a leading provider of human-guided customer experience (CX) solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with human-centered design expert Amy Heymans. In an era of rapid evolution for CX, evaluating customer journeys and developing strong experiential designs has become essential. Understanding the technological landscape and striking the right balance between technology and human interaction are critical for the success of leading Fortune 500 organizations. This new partnership ushers in a groundbreaking era of customer experience, seamlessly integrating AI technology with the right human touch.

Glance Guided CX platform (PRNewswire)

This new partnership ushers in a groundbreaking era of CX, seamlessly integrating AI with the right human touch.

Amy Heymans brings a wealth of knowledge in experiential design and CX strategy to the table for Glance customers and partners. She is renowned for her contributions as the founder and Chief Experience Officer of Mad*Pow, a highly respected human-centered design agency. Furthermore, Amy has served as the Chief Design Officer of UnitedHealthcare, where her expertise and vision significantly impacted the organization's customer-centric approach.

"We strongly believe that our partnership with Amy will mark a significant milestone in advancing the possibilities of our Guided CX platform," said David Butler, SVP, Product & Strategy at Glance. "With her expertise, we are poised to unlock new dimensions of innovation that bring the powers of technology and human connection together, ensuring our clients achieve unparalleled levels of engagement, satisfaction and loyalty from their customers."

Butler said that for companies to compete with innovation, they will increasingly have to strategically integrate agile design into their businesses and build a unified approach to prioritizing the customer journeys that matter most. As part of the partnership, Heymans will collaborate closely with the Glance team and its customers to explore how to leverage digital as a bridge and the very foundation that empowers the finest and most human experience imaginable. Her invaluable insights and expertise will help organizations understand the paramount importance of human-centered CX in a time of rapid change and ever more sophisticated AI and customer data technologies.

"I am truly excited to partner with a CX leader like Glance, and I really respect their 100% dedication to helping their Fortune 500 customers succeed in this new CX era," said Heymans. "Their commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences aligns perfectly with my own passion for designing human-centered experiences that deliver value within the context of people's lives. I look forward to working with the Glance team and their customers to create innovative CX solutions that resonate with people on a deeper level."

The partnership between Glance and Heymans signifies a pivotal technology movement that's happening in the world of CX as both combine their strengths and insights to redefine the possibilities that exist today with human-centered CX. With this collaboration, Glance aims to empower organizations to leverage the potential of experience design, seamlessly blending human touch with cutting-edge technology.

"We're delighted to join forces with Amy Heymans in this strategic partnership," said Tom Martin, CEO at Glance. "Her exceptional background in experiential design and human-centered CX strategy will undoubtedly enrich our capabilities and offerings. Together, we aim to create transformative experiences for our customers in the ever-changing CX landscape."

About Glance

Glance makes it easy for enterprises to drive positive CX outcomes through personal, human-to-human connection right inside their website or app. With Glance Guided CX, leading brands empower their representatives to join customers at their exact moment of need and navigate together to the right solution, in an instant.

Hundreds of large financial services, healthcare, and SaaS enterprises trust Glance to help increase customer satisfaction, ensure brand loyalty, and create new revenue opportunities through Guided CX. With built-in integrations, Glance seamlessly fits into the most sophisticated CRM-CCaaS systems. Discover the power of Glance Guided CX at http://www.glance.cx.

Media Contact

Nadine Long

Director, Brand & Performance Marketing

Glance

nlong@glance.net

Heymans' expertise will help organizations navigate human-centered CX in a time of rapid change and ever more sophisticated AI and data technologies. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Glance Networks, Inc