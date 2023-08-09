CloudMellow Acquires Idea Marketing Group, Chicago based Website Design, Digital Marketing and Hosting Solutions Company.

CloudMellow, an enterprise solutions provider for branding, web design, development, digital marketing and managed services acquires a fourth like-minded company to enhance its search engine service capabilities

DALLAS, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ( BUSINESS WIRE ) -- CloudMellow, an enterprise solutions provider offering branding, web design, digital marketing, application & product development, hosting and managed services to an array of industries announces the acquisition of Chicago rooted website design company, Idea Marketing Group . This newest acquisition will further strengthen CloudMellow's portfolio of award winning digital agencies. Most recently CloudMellow was recognized by Inc. magazine on the 2023 Inc. 5000's list, out of 6.1 million companies in the US.

Idea Marketing Group was founded in 2009 and provides website design, hosting solutions and digital marketing services with capabilities that include creative, UI/UX, mobile applications, software development and search engine marketing. Idea Marketing is recognized in Clutch as a top website design firm with an outstanding customer list and customer satisfaction rate. The company's reviews speak volumes of the talent, culture and campaign success Idea has continued to deliver for the last 15 years. Since inception Idea has enlisted a magnitude of high-profile clients ranging from mid-size businesses to Fortune 50 clients. Idea Marketing Group delivers services to a robust list of companies mostly held within the health, education, finance and non-profit sectors. "This aquisition, is a collaborative strategy to strengthen our capabilities around Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Search Engine Marketing (SEM) in this ever changing landscape, join people and provide niche enterprise digital solutions to our clients. Our people are our greatest assets and looking forward to welcome Darren and his team to the CloudMellow family," stated founders Shreyans Jain & Vijay Konda.

Key Principal, Darren Fox of Idea Marketing Group will stay on board along with the talented team of designers, developers, digital marketers and project managers. Idea Marketing Group will become Idea Marketing Group, a CloudMellow company officially on August 9, 2023. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The President of Idea Marketing Group, Darren Fox stated, "The company, team and culture I have built is very sacred to me, I knew this was the right group to continue leading this company. I can't wait to be part of a bigger narrative and provide professional and personal growth to a team that means so much to me. We are excited to integrate and most of all continue providing the best services to our clients."

About CloudMellow

CloudMellow is an enterprise solutions provider offering branding, website design, digital marketing, application & product development, hosting and managed services to companies of all sizes across an array of industries and verticals. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with offices in Jacksonville, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; India and now Chicago, Illinois. In addition, CloudMellow owns Primary360, a Boston, Massachusetts digital marketing company best known for its award-winning creative work in the real estate marketing space and The Creative Momentum, an award winning enterprise website design and managed services company. To learn more visit https://CloudMellow.com/

