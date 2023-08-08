Uplimit (formerly CoRise) Opens their AI Education Platform to Enterprises

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uplimit (formerly CoRise), the AI-powered online learning platform, is excited to announce that it is building on its success achieving industry-leading learning outcomes at scale––both for individual learners and enterprise clients including high-growth start-ups through the Fortune 500––and will open its platform to a select group of beta enterprise clients to run their own courses. This will allow businesses to build and run custom courses for internal training or customer education on the Uplimit platform.

Uplimit (formerly CoRise) will open its AI-powered learning platform to a select group of beta enterprise clients.

Uplimit was founded with a firm belief in delivering exceptional learning outcomes at scale. With impressive engagement and completion rates that surpass traditional asynchronous courses by 15–20 times, Uplimit has already seen tremendous success in both upskilling individual learners and in partnering with companies to upskill their employees using the Uplimit marketplace of courses. The upcoming course in collaboration with OpenAI, set to launch this month, will be the platform's largest cohort to date with more than 8000 applicants.

However, Uplimit sees its current achievements as just the beginning and is committed to revolutionizing education creation and delivery.

"High-quality adult learning remains an exceptionally scarce resource," says Julia Stiglitz, CEO of Uplimit. "We founded Uplimit to help solve this problem, and by opening our platform for beta customers to build and run their own courses, we're deepening our commitment to reaching more learners than ever before and to helping them attain the skills necessary for the future."

Through substantial investments in AI-driven technology, Uplimit aims to expand the capabilities of instructors and offer learners an experience that's personalized, meaningful, and impactful to their careers. The emergence of generative AI has bolstered Uplimit's reimagining of educational services. From content creation, to ongoing learner support, to more personalized training, AI tools are reshaping historic constraints and giving the best instructors and organizations new superpowers. Uplimit emphasizes that AI is not meant to replace instructors or create a disconnected learning experience. Instead, AI has the potential to amplify instructors and course teams, removing much of the operational burden, allowing them to focus instead on inspiring learners and sharing their unique knowledge, experience, and perspectives. This in turn extends education's reach, unlocking the potential of millions of eager learners seeking to acquire new skills.

As outlined in today's Fast Company piece by reporter Harry McCracken, "[Uplimit's] goal is not to use AI to lessen the involvement of its human teachers. Instead, it aims to augment their expertise in a way that scales way, way up."

Similarly, Josh Bersin, Founder and CEO of The Josh Bersin Company, wrote , "While the company believes in expert-led experiences, the platform is designed for scale. Students take assignments, they interact with teaching assistants, and they can work together on teams. The platform includes some unique features like 'nudging' to help keep students on track, letting hundreds to thousands of people enroll in a single class."

In a world where up to 75 percent of workers feel ill-equipped to acquire the digital skills their employers will require in the future, high-quality adult learning remains an incredibly scarce resource. For both internal and external training, companies have traditionally relied on a multitude of services, from content creation to personalized support. Uplimit is proud to introduce a solution aimed at transforming the way organizations approach learning, using AI to supercharge authoring, learner support, and course management, so that companies no longer have to choose between impact and scale.

"The job of the learning and development professional is going to dramatically change as a result of AI, from how we do content creation to how we support and engage learners," said Karie Willyerd, former CLO of Visa. "Uplimit is on the forefront of supporting companies and learning professionals ushering in this future."

About Uplimit:

Uplimit (formerly CoRise) is an AI-powered online learning platform that revolutionizes education creation and delivery and achieves exceptional outcomes at scale. With a focus on empowering individuals and organizations, Uplimit provides accessible, affordable, and effective professional education to learners worldwide. By harnessing the potential of AI, Uplimit aims to surpass traditional learning limitations and unlock the full potential of all learners.

Founded by early Coursera employees Julia Stiglitz, Sourabh Bajaj, and Jacob Samuelson , and backed by Greylock Partners, GSV Ventures and Cowboy Ventures, as well as Greg Brockman, the Co-Founder of OpenAI and Mustafa Sulleyman, the Co-Founder of DeepMind and Inflection, Uplimit is working with industry-leading professionals, talent-centric enterprises, and ambitious learners.

