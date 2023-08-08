BPM develops GPT-4-powered chatbot to transform team experiences and increase value to clients

Top 35 firm continues to make strategic moves positioned for accelerated growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BPM LLP, one of the top 35 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country, has created a GPT-4-powered chatbot built by its in-house IT team.

The announcement comes as BPM prepares for its next five-year strategic plan with a priority focused on innovation – reaffirming its commitment to building an agile, collaborative, globally-connected organization.

"We see artificial intelligence as an opportunity," said BPM CEO Jim Wallace. "When we embrace innovation, we fuel our vision, and create better experiences for our people and clients."

While out-of-the-box bots may expose information to the public, BPM's proprietary technology is hosted internally by the Firm in its private cloud infrastructure. In its first use case, the chatbot provides team members with real-time regulatory information supporting their work on more complex projects for clients.

"This is just the beginning of our AI journey," said BPM Chief Information Officer Moe Asgharnia. "We are using AI to elevate our people – not replace them – and we are excited to responsibly explore other use cases leveraging the framework we have developed."

The Firm has identified multiple internal use cases, including opportunities to better enable cross-team collaboration and boost operational enhancements. While BPM continues to invest in the application of AI tools within the organization, its consultants are also helping organizations proactively identify and mitigate risks associated with AI implementation, as well as helping them to support responsible and successful adoption of AI technologies. These are the first of many opportunities BPM sees to add value for its colleagues, clients and communities using AI.

About BPM

BPM LLP is one of the 35 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the United States. Recently recognized as one of IPA's 100 Fastest-Growing Firms, BPM works with clients in the agribusiness, consumer business, financial and professional services, life science, nonprofit, wine and craft beverage, real estate, and technology industries. As a Certified B Corp, BPM's diverse perspectives, expansive industry knowledge, and progressive solutions come together to create exceptional experiences for individuals and businesses around the world. To learn more, visit our website.

