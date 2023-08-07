Corcoran Reverie Introduces New Nashville Team: Wylder Collective, Elevating Luxury Real Estate Experience to New Heights

Forging Nashville's Real Estate Dynasty with an Unstoppable Alliance of Visionary Teams.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Reverie , a high-end real estate brokerage and an affiliate of Corcoran Group LLC, proudly announces its second partnership this week, this time with Wylder Collective, a hand-picked team of real estate experts led by luxury agent, Kris Wylder. With an average listing price of $2.15 million, a prestigious background in real estate investing, and over three years of real estate experience, Corcoran Reverie is thrilled to Welcome Kris and her team to the Nashville branch.

"It is exciting and impactful to have such a successful team join our Nashville office; we couldn't be more thrilled!" says Owner & Real Estate Advisor Jacob Watkins. "With the addition of Kris and her team, we are confident that Corcoran Reverie is poised to continue to expand and thrive within the Nashville market."

With a specialization in luxury residential real estate, Kris draws on her background in Los Angeles, New York City, and other major cities. This expertise uniquely equips her to assist families transitioning from these regions and beyond, facilitating their seamless relocation to the vibrant city of Nashville—a destination chosen by countless individuals every single day. Her vision for Wylder Collective was to assemble a team of experts dedicated to nurturing thoughtful client-agent connections, offering comprehensive concierge service, and showcasing profound expertise in Tennessee's real estate domain. Kris' team does just that; from liaising with movers and home organizers, to arranging contractors to quote a project, having cars delivered and the fridge stocked with groceries, The Wylder Collective can connect clients with anyone or anything.

Apart from her thriving real estate career, Kris finds delight in diverse pursuits. Whether it's exploring new destinations, indulging in her love for writing, or actively engaging in fundraising activities, she embraces life with zest. However, her true passion lies in giving back to the community. In March of 2023, Kris established "Love Wylder: A Women's Charitable Acts Group," a noble initiative with over 200 members dedicated to connecting women with charitable organizations throughout Nashville. Notably, her compassion and dedication shone brightly as she successfully raised over three thousand dollars to support Covenant school families this past April. Kris' unwavering commitment to philanthropy exemplifies the heart and soul of her purpose-driven journey.

"Corcoran Reverie is the perfect fit for myself and my team due to Hilary and Jacob's incredible leadership and our shared vision for the future of real estate in Nashville." Says Kris Wylder. "They saw the bigger picture of what I was trying to accomplish in my career, and I could not be more excited to be joining them."

"We are thrilled to join forces with Wylder Collective, as this partnership promises to invigorate our brokerage with fresh perspectives, amplified resources, and an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional client experiences." says Owner & Broker Hilary Farnum-Fasth. "Together, we will unlock new opportunities and elevate the standard of excellence in Nashville's luxury real estate industry".

