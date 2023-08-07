Blockchain.com Receives Major Payment Institution License from Monetary Authority of Singapore

LONDON, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain.com , one of the world's most trusted and earliest crypto platforms, announced today that it has been granted a major payment institution (MPI) license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on 1st of August 2023.

This announcement follows Blockchain.com receiving its in-principle approval from MAS in Sep 2022, this license allows Blockchain.com to provide regulated digital payment token (DPT) services to its global institutional and accredited investor customers.

"We are thrilled to receive this license that will allow Blockchain.com to bring our industry-leading products and services to Singapore, we commend the Monetary Authority of Singapore on its transparent regulatory process that prioritizes crypto industry oversight while allowing innovation to thrive," said Blockchain.com CEO and Co-Founder Peter Smith.

Blockchain.com's presence and registration in Singapore is part of its broader commitment to compliance and regulation in every jurisdiction where it conducts business.

Singapore represents a large, profitable trading hub for Blockchain.com, serving global institutional and accredited investor clients trading in OTC Spot and Agency Execution.

Singapore also serves as Blockchain.com's Southeast Asia headquarters

Blockchain.com group CEO and Co-Founder Peter Smith will be a keynote speaker at Token2049 Conference in Singapore on September 13 .

Just last month blockchain.com group launched Blockchain.com Pay , a revolutionary white-label crypto on- and off-ramp designed to empower businesses and streamline the process of buying and selling cryptocurrencies for their users.

Since its inception in 2011, Blockchain.com has earned the trust of more than 90 million wallets and over 40 million verified users, facilitating over $1 trillion in crypto transactions. The company holds licenses and registrations in various regions, ensuring regulatory compliance in a range of markets globally.

About Blockchain.com

