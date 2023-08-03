SPRING BREAKING NEWS: SOUTHWEST AIRLINES TO OFFER MORE SEASONAL NONSTOP SERVICE FOR SPRING BREAK TRAVEL

Flight schedule extended through April 8, 2024

Nonstop international service added on Saturdays between Baltimore and Belize ; and between St. Louis and Cabo San Lucas/ Los Cabos, Mexico

New route links Austin and San Juan, Puerto Rico

DALLAS, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is encouraging Customers to book spring break vacations beginning today with the extension of its flight schedule through April 8, 2024. To address seasonal travel patterns and demand, the airline brings more nonstop options for Southwest® Customers, including those traveling on peak days when new time-saving nonstop service complements a schedule of daily connecting or same-plane service.

Spring to the Beach with New Flights

Southwest Airlines® continues responding to Customer demand by adding more international service and returning key seasonal routes.

Baltimore to Beaches

Beginning March 9, 2024, Baltimore's largest airline offers new nonstop service on Saturdays between Baltimore/Washington and Belize*. The same day, Southwest resumes seasonal international service on Saturdays nonstop between:

Baltimore and Grand Cayman

Baltimore and Turks and Caicos

Baltimore and Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos

Beginning March 9, 2024, the airline resumes seasonal nonstop service on weekends between Baltimore and Panama City, Fla. The airline also resumes nonstop service on some days of week in March between Baltimore and Destin/Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.

St. Louis to the Sea

The Gateway to the West takes on new meaning beginning Saturday, March 9, 2024, as Southwest adds seasonal nonstop service between St. Louis and Los Cabos, Mexico*. The route complements seasonal service to resume the same day between St. Louis and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Beginning March 9, the carrier resumes seasonal service on weekends between St. Louis and three coastal destinations in Florida: Palm Beach, Pensacola, and Destin/Fort Walton Beach.

St. Louis Customers looking for a quick way to California's Bay Area will find daily nonstop service restored between St. Louis and San Francisco beginning March 7, 2024.

Break Away from Austin

Austin travelers can enjoy new nonstop service to the Caribbean on Southwest. Beginning March 9, 2024, Southwest offers seasonal Saturday service between Austin and San Juan, Puerto Rico. The route complements previously announced seasonal nonstop service beginning the same day between:

Austin and Cozumel (Saturdays)

Austin and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (Saturdays and Sundays)

Austin and Panama City, Fla. (Saturdays)

Austin and Montrose (Telluride/Crested Butte), Colo. (Saturdays)

On March 7, Southwest also resumes daily nonstop service between Austin and Charleston, S.C.

A full list of all returning seasonal markets is at this link on the Southwest Airlines Newsroom.

These flights, and the carrier's full schedule of service through April 8, 2024, are available now at Southwest.com.

*Subject to governmental approvals

