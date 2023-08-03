Guidehouse Insights Estimates Global Market for Corporate Renewable Procurement Will Grow to Nearly 1,800 Terawatt Hours by 2032; Unbundled EACs Will Account for Over 70% of Capacity

Guidehouse Insights Estimates Global Market for Corporate Renewable Procurement Will Grow to Nearly 1,800 Terawatt Hours by 2032; Unbundled EACs Will Account for Over 70% of Capacity

Market drivers include corporate ESG goals, customer and client demands, energy cost savings and price stability



BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights evaluates the current and future market for corporate renewable procurement. In today's market, companies can use four primary methods companies to procure energy: self-generation, power purchase agreements (PPAs), green tariffs, and unbundled energy attribute credits (EACs).

(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights) (PRNewswire)

Corporations have been procuring renewable energy to meet a portion of their energy consumption for more than a decade, with many organizations already matching 100% of their annual energy consumption with renewable energy. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, the global market for corporate renewable procurement is expected to grow from 846.8 terawatt hours (TWh) in 2023 to 1,760.6 TWh in 2032. Unbundled EACs will continue to dominate the market, accounting for over 70% of capacity in 2032.

"Many corporations pursue renewable procurement to demonstrate commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals, satisfy client and customer demand for sustainable products and services, and reduce energy costs," says Hannah Bastian, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Corporate renewable procurement can also provide societal benefits, such as helping renewable projects receive financing that might otherwise go unfunded."

Similarly, corporations can commit to purchase energy from projects that align with their values, including those in areas with a carbon-intensive grid or in energy-insecure communities. Still, many market barriers persist today, including a competitive market, complex contracts with long negotiation periods, and a lack of standards, according to the report.

The report, Corporate Renewable Procurement Strategies, analyzes the global market for corporate renewable energy procurement in three key segments: PPAs, green tariffs, and unbundled EACs. It looks at market drivers and barriers, and reviews emerging market trends driven by ESG goals including additionality, emissionality, and 24/7 carbon-free energy. Global market outlooks for capacity and revenue extend through 2032, segmented by region and energy type. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has over 16,500 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Corporate Renewable Procurement Strategies, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

For more information, contact:

Cecile Fradkin for Guidehouse Insights

+1.646.941.9139

cfradkin@scprgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guidehouse Insights