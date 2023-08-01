Remark Holdings, Inc. releases its AI-powered Natural Language Smart Chat Agent to investigate, file and fulfill real-time 311 Service Requests

Currently, 311 services receive millions of calls across its call center, email, and mobile applications and cost up to $5.00 per service request.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARK ), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") powered software solutions, today announced the release of its Natural Language Smart Chat Agent to investigate, file and fulfill real-time 311 service requests, alleviating the backlog that arises from the lack of human agents support during busy and critical times.

Currently, 311 services receive millions of calls across its call center, email, and mobile applications, with each call costing as much as $5.00 to resolve. Cities face the challenge of tight budgets while still needing to provide vital services for its citizens. Often complaint resolutions are not reported accurately, or in a timely manner due to the lack of call center representatives currently on staff, lack of training, and language difficulties. 311 operators are overwhelmed without sufficient access to the correct information or resources to provide accurate and timely assistance. With service incidents costing as much as $4 to $5 per 311 session, cities face the challenge of tight budgets while still needing to provide vital services for their citizens.

Using Remark AI's proprietary large language model ("LLM"), its Smart Chat Agent can communicate with callers and text requests using natural language to understand the context and urgency of the situation. Remark's 311 agent simultaneously processes twenty service requests with LLM while supporting up to 40 languages. In addition, by using both its machine learning and award-winning computer vision technology to see and verify an incident report. Accuracy is trained by a proprietary library of the client's previous 311 transcripts and service requests to finetune and customize the relevant service experience, enhancing the ability to provide services while improving user satisfaction and safety. Emergency calls are automatically routed to the appropriate 911 channels, distinguishing a customer service request from vital emergency services.

Remark AI's Smart Chat Agent features:

Assistive AI tools

Automated email / operated assisted system process

Automated reporting and filings

Call routing and prioritization third party system and platform integration

Data analysis, entry, reporting, and retrieval

RPA (Robotic Process Automation) that generates a complaint report based upon the conversations relevant keywords.

"We are pleased to offer our AI-powered Natural Language Smart Chat Agent after numerous requests to help process and alleviate the backlog of 311 service requests faced by cities and townships around the United States and abroad," says Kai-Shing Tao, Chief Executive Officer at Remark Holdings. "Too often, cities have to make the hard choice between spending to maintain citizen support services while allocating dollars during a declining budget environment. We are currently working with some of the largest cities in the world, who have come to us to help solve this crucial problem and we look forward to providing more details in the weeks ahead."

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARK), the industry leader in AI-powered computer vision and software solutions, delivers an integrated suite of AI analytics that help organizations provide enhanced customer service by understanding their customer demographics and behavior, while monitoring, understanding and acting on potential security threats in real time. Remark consists of an international team of sector experienced professionals that have created award winning video analytics. The company's GDPR-compliant and CCPA-compliant solutions focus on sectors including government agencies, hospitality, public safety, retail and transportation. The company's headquarters are in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, with operational offices in New York and international offices in London, England. For more information, please visit our product portfolio at www.remarkvision.com and home page at www.remarkholdings.com

