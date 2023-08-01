PARENTS Launches First Digital Issue With Cover Stars Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

The Back to School Issue Gets Families Ready For the Year Ahead

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PARENTS announced the launch of its debut digital issue, a new editorial destination created to help families prepare for the upcoming school year. PARENTS' Back to School Issue is filled with more than 20 stories, including a cover story featuring Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, that offers expert advice, insights, and guidance for a successful year ahead.*

"From the first day of preschool through high school graduation, each stage of a child's education comes with its own joys and challenges," said Grace Bastidas, editor-in-chief of PARENTS. "With a new school year upon us, PARENTS' first digital issue helps families confidently navigate the transition back to the classroom, create new routines, and strive to make this the best year yet for our eager learners."

The Back to School Issue is headlined by actress Gabrielle Union and her husband, NBA Hall of Famer, Dwyane Wade. In the issue, Union and Wade share how they get their kids prepped for the school year, lessons for daughter Kaavia, 4, as she begins pre-K and what matters most to them as parents. "If you have multiple kids, every kid is going to get a different version of you. We're going to make mistakes, and we can acknowledge that and be accountable for that without losing their respect," said Union. In addition to a new interview with the couple, the Back to School Issue offers expert recommendations and guidance to make school life easier and more enjoyable, including:

