OpNet Reduces 5G Network Congestion and Improves Customer Experiences Using Sandvine ActiveLogic

Data-driven, customer-centric approach sets stage for 5G services for businesses of all sizes

WATERLOO, ON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpNet, Italy's first 5G standalone network operator, is partnering with Sandvine to maximize its network performance and improve customer satisfaction as a first step toward offering B2B internet services with strict service level agreements (SLAs).

Resulting from the spin-off of Linkem's Retail branch and its subsequent merger with Tiscali, OpNet is the Italian 5G Wholesale Operator, covering more than 70% of the population with its own structure. OpNet offers a complete and integrated range of advanced connectivity services: 5G Private Network, Point-to-Point and UBB solutions, wireless and also wired, with service profiles for Consumer, SOHO, Business, Enterprise and Verticals markets.

With its commercial deployments of 5G radio spectrum over fixed wireless, OpNet moved to a wholesale business model, rolling out private networks and vertical applications across industrial logistics management, industrial security, and smart-city construction.

"By becoming a wholesaler of FWA and optical fiber solutions, as well as radio connections and 5G private networks, we can open our network to 'everyone,' namely the several thousand smaller companies, firms, and branch offices that lack the digital services needed to compete," said OpNet CTO Cosimo Buccella.

The move to a 5G wholesale model, combined with the rapid increase in online video content made popular during the pandemic, strained the limits of OpNet's fixed wireless network.

"The increasingly dynamic nature of both our network and the applications meant we could no longer rely on manual finetuning to optimize the network," said Buccella. "We needed to know which applications were having the greatest impact on network resources, and how that translated in terms of the application quality of experience our wholesale customers were delivering to their end users."

To address the need for traffic analysis and network optimization, OpNet enlisted Sandvine and its ActiveLogic solution to provide traffic classification and QoE analyses.

"By providing more visibility into complex network traffic, we help provide a better understanding of how customers are benefiting from the increased speed and capacity of 5G," said Sandvine Chief Solutions Officer Samir Marwaha. "This insight can help drive automation, improve customer satisfaction, and it can eventually help OpNet deliver SLA-driven B2B services built around guarantees for uplink and downlink services."

"We rapidly relieved on-site congestion and improved customer satisfaction, without any change to KPIs," said Buccella. "In fact, we've seen the amazing result that no more calls have come into the contact center about buffering of video or other QoE issues. The results prove we made the right choice as we orient ourselves to the wholesale market, where we will be a point of reference for multiple stakeholders that will want easy access to increasingly complex connectivity solutions that will close the digital divide and advance services that will help Italy fuel its economy."

About OpNet:

OpNet is a leading national wholesale operator in the construction and management of 5G, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and fiber optic networks, as well as in the creation of Private Networks, radio links and vertical solutions dedicated to the industrial world. Founded in 2001 by the entrepreneur Davide Rota, the Company operated in the telecommunications market as Linkem S.p.A. until September 2022 to then change the company name to Opnet S.p.A. following the corporate spin-off of the retail branch and its recent merger by incorporation into Tiscali, now Tessellis. As a result of the complex transaction, completed in July 2022, OpNet is the majority shareholder of Tessellis with 56.12% of the shares.

About Sandvine Sandvine's App QoE portfolio helps customers analyze, optimize, and monetize application experiences using contextual machine learning-based insights and real-time actions. Market-leading classification of more than 95% of traffic across mobile and fixed networks by user, application, device, and location significantly enhances interactions between users and applications. For more information about delivering superior quality of experience with uniquely rich, real-time data that can drive performance and revenues, visit sandvine.com or follow Sandvine on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

