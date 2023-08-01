Ochsner Medical Center Ranked #1 in Louisiana for the 12th Consecutive Year by U.S. News & World Report

Ochsner Health hospitals lead New Orleans metro and Southwestern Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ochsner Medical Center - New Orleans (OMC), inclusive of Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank and Ochsner Baptist, has been named by U.S. News & World Report to its 2023-2024 Best Hospitals, marking the 12th consecutive year ranked as the Best Hospital in Louisiana. Additionally, OMC is the #1 hospital in the New Orleans metro area. Ochsner is also home to U.S. News' top-ranked hospital for kids in Louisiana – Ochsner Hospital for Children.

Ochsner Health System Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Ochsner Health System) (PRNewswire)

Ochsner Medical Center - New Orleans (OMC) has been named by U.S. News & World Report to its 2023-2024 Best Hospitals.

As part of the annual review, Ochsner hospitals also received more than 30 additional accolades from U.S. News, including Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center (OLGMC), inclusive of Ochsner Lafayette General Surgical Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Orthopedic Hospital and Ochsner Cancer Center of Acadiana, ranking as the best hospital in Southwestern Louisiana. OLGMC's recognition is a first for the hospital.

"This national recognition is earned each day across our hospitals and clinics. Our physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses, therapists and support teams are the reason Ochsner has received U.S. News & World Report's accolades for more than a decade, and we are incredibly proud to have earned the trust of the communities we serve," said Pete November, chief executive officer, Ochsner Health. "It is our team's dedication to delivering excellence through inclusivity, compassion and teamwork that makes Ochsner the top place for care in Louisiana."

OMC's 2023-2024 Best Hospital Ranking Accolades Include:

"Ochsner's Otorhinolaryngology and Communication Sciences Department is made up of a talented team which includes surgeons, advanced practice providers, audiologists, speech therapists, residents, nurses, clinic and operating room staff who take a holistic approach to care," said John Carter, MD, system chair, Department of Otolaryngology, Ochsner Health. "It takes an entire team to offer an exceptional level of care and outcomes that are awarded a national ranking from U.S. News & World Report. On behalf of my colleagues, it is an honor and privilege to be included among the best."

OLGMC 2023-2024 Best Hospital Ranking Accolades Include:

#1 hospital in Southwestern Louisiana

8 "High Performing" Procedures and Conditions: Acute Kidney Failure; Colon Cancer Surgery; Diabetes; Heart Failure; Hip Replacement; Knee Replacement; Leukemia, Lymphoma & Myeloma; Stroke

Additionally, the following facilities within the health system received "High Performing" Procedure and Condition Awards this year by U.S. News:

Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center

Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge

Ochsner Medical Center – Kenner

Ochsner Medical Center – North Shore

Slidell Memorial Hospital

St. Bernard Parish Hospital

"Our care teams across Ochsner Health are committed to putting patients first and strive daily to fulfill our vision of inspiring healthier lives and stronger communities. These efforts result in the highest levels of care close to home for our patients throughout Louisiana," said Robert Hart, MD, chief physician executive, Ochsner Health and president, Ochsner Clinic.

"For 34 years, U.S. News has provided data-informed rankings to help patients and their doctors find the best hospital to treat their illness or condition," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News.

U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions. Of those evaluated, only 12% of hospitals earned a Best Hospitals ranking. Hospitals awarded a "Best" designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience.

In June, U.S. News named Ochsner Hospital for Children as Louisiana's Top Children's Hospital. Two pediatric specialties – Pediatric Cardiology and Heart Surgery and Pediatric Orthopedics – were also named as top national programs. U.S. News has recognized Ochsner Hospital for Children as a national healthcare leader since 2017.

For more information on the U.S. News Best Hospitals, explore Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #BestHospitals. To learn more about Ochsner, please visit ochsner.org.

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is an integrated healthcare system with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Celebrating more than 80 years of service, it leads nationally in cancer care, cardiology, neurosciences, liver and kidney transplants and pediatrics, among other areas. Ochsner is consistently named both the top hospital and top children's hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report. The not-for-profit organization is inspiring healthier lives and stronger communities through its Healthy State by 2030 initiative, a bold and collaborative plan to realize a healthier Louisiana. Its focus is on preventing diseases and providing patient-centered care that is accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner Health pioneers new treatments, deploys emerging technologies and performs groundbreaking research, including 4,000 patients enrolled in 685 clinical studies in 2022. It has more than 37,000 employees and over 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians in over 90 medical specialties and subspecialties. It operates 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Gulf South; and its cutting-edge Connected Health digital medicine program is caring for patients beyond its walls. In 2022, Ochsner Health treated more than 1.4 million people from every state and 62 countries. As Louisiana's top healthcare educator of physicians, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. To learn more, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ochsner Health