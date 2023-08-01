CARECONNECT SELECTS INDUSTRY LEADER MCGINTY AS NEW CEO

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CareConnect, LLC today announced that the company's Board of Directors has appointed Matthew McGinty as Chief Executive Officer to lead the next chapter of the groundbreaking AI-powered, Caregiver Workflow Optimization platform for home care and beyond. Bert E. Brodsky, CareConnect's co-founder, has stepped down from his role as Chief Executive Officer and will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"Caregivers are truly at the heart of everything we do."

McGinty brings more than 20 years of cross-industry SaaS experience leading sales, marketing, product development and operations, and will be responsible for driving vision, strategy, growth and the company's expansion across US markets. Most recently, McGinty served as Chief Revenue Officer for IntelyCare, leading explosive 15x growth across all commercial functions and achieving unicorn valuation status. Among many accomplishments, Matt managed the creation and engagement of a network of nearly 1MM caregivers nationwide that serviced nearly 85% of the accessible long-term care market.

"CareConnect has made strong, meaningful progress at establishing itself as the next go-to platform for caregivers and home care agencies. Helping the team reach a new level of growth and scale is an inspiring task," said McGinty. "Caregivers are truly at the heart of everything we do. Our deep focus on machine learning to unlock the connections between talent acquisition, onboarding, upskilling, ongoing compliance and the delivery of care will lead to improved outcomes and satisfaction for all stakeholders. We aim to make sure all caregivers feel heard and maximize every possible opportunity to work and engage in their caregiver community. As a result, home care and future healthcare markets can deliver new levels of care delivery. That's the kind of impact that motivates us and we know is possible."

McGinty's appointment marks the end of a comprehensive search led by CareConnect's Board of Directors and outside advisors. In preparation for assuming the role, McGinty was fully immersed in the Company's technology platform and will begin an all-inclusive client outreach initiative in the days ahead.

"The Board believes that Matt is the ideal CEO to lead CareConnect and pull our healthcare system forward by enabling higher standards of workforce engagement and ultimately health outcomes," said Brodsky. "Matt's legendary track record of excellence – from innovation to execution – will drive sustainable results that put people first."

McGinty is the Chairman of the Board for Western New England University College of Business, where he received his MBA and continues to give back as an Adjunct Graduate Professor. A serial entrepreneur and investor, McGinty has been a key leader in a number of businesses that have grown from early stages to scale and ultimately to shareholder value. Matt will focus heavily on value creation and delivery with customers, employees, investors and the healthcare community at large.

ABOUT CARECONNECT

CareConnect's mission is to Keep Care Flowing by transforming how home care agencies connect, manage and empower caregivers, leading to improved caregiver-centric outcomes and satisfaction. Launched in 2018, CareConnect delivers home care agencies innovative onboarding, upskilling, compliance, and work assignment workflows, resulting in increased revenue, reduced operational costs and reduced regulatory risk. For more information, please visit www.careconnectmobile.com.

