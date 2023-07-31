MODERN RESTAURANT CONCEPTS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF PRASHANT BUDHALE AS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Tech Veteran Brings Nearly Three Decades of Experience to Help Drive Growth for Leading Fast-Casual Mexican Restaurant

SAN DIEGO, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Restaurant Concepts ("MRC"), a leading fast-casual restaurant platform comprised of the QDOBA and Modern Market Eatery brands, announced that Prashant Budhale has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. Budhale brings more than 28 years of experience in technology leadership to MRC, and as CTO, will lead all technology across MRC brands.

Prashant Budhale (PRNewswire)

"We are excited for Prashant to join the MRC team," said John Cywinski, CEO of Modern Restaurant Concepts. "I view technology as a foundational enabler of all that we do in the restaurant business, from a guest, team member, and corporate enterprise perspective. Prashant will lead our strategy to drive technology as a powerful brand differentiator, and he will be a terrific collaborator with our existing leadership team as well as our franchise partners moving forward."

"I'm excited about QDOBA's history of strong same store sales growth, potential for net unit growth, and the ability for technology to make a positive impact to both guest and team member experiences," Budhale said. "I'm also very encouraged by John's vision and Butterfly Equity's commitment to the growth of brands within MRC portfolio."

Prior to joining Modern Restaurant Concepts, Budhale served as Head of Technology for SONIC Drive-In, part of the Inspire Brands portfolio. At SONIC, he was responsible for the vision, development, and implementation of all technology initiatives across the 3,550 unit, $6B brand. Prior to SONIC, Prashant was Senior Director for Pizza Hut, part of YUM! Brands, where he led retail technology. Earlier in his career, Prashant worked as a software development consultant with IBM, Allstate, Oracle, Capgemini, and Fujitsu America.

QDOBA is a fast casual Mexican restaurant with over 750 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Committed to delivering flavor to people's lives, QDOBA uses ingredients prepared in-house, by hand, and fresh throughout the day, to create delicious menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious flavors by enjoying one of its signature menu options that are chef-crafted for convenience and ease or by customizing their burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, salads, quesadillas, and nachos to fit their personal tastes. For five years running, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Discover more at www.QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app.

About Modern Restaurant Concepts

Modern Restaurant Concepts is one of the largest fast casual restaurant platforms in North America with nearly 800 units across two brands, QDOBA and Modern Market Eatery. The system operates corporate-owned and franchised units across nearly every U.S. state as well as Canada and Puerto Rico. Modern Restaurant Concepts is owned by Butterfly Equity, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm specializing in the food sector, with more than $10 billion of equity capital in companies ranging from growth-stage to Fortune 500 enterprises.

Modern Market Eatery is a food forward, sustainable fast casual restaurant concept that operates in Colorado, Texas, Arizona, and Indiana. Delivering the freshness and flavors of the market in a modern dining format and environment, Modern Market Eatery's menu of protein-centric bowls, garden fresh salads, toasted sandwiches and brick-oven pizzas redefine what it means to eat well at a reasonable price. For additional information about Modern Market Eatery, please visit www.modernmarket.com .

QDOBA Logo (PRNewswire)

