Canoo to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

JUSTIN, Texas, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canoo (Nasdaq: GOEV), a high-tech advanced mobility company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 after market close on Monday, August 14, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Those interested are invited to listen to the live webcast online here. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly afterwards here.

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Time: 5:00 pm ET

U.S. Dial-in: 877-407-9169

International Dial-in: 201-493-6755

Access ID: 13740414

An audio replay of the call will be available shortly after its conclusion through August 28, 2023.

Toll-free Replay Number: 877-660-6853

International Replay Number: 201-612-7415

Replay ID: 13740414

About Canoo

Canoo's mission is to bring EVs to Everyone. The company has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that spans the full lifecycle of the vehicle. Distinguished by its experienced team from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular electric platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space that is customizable across all owners in the vehicle lifecycle to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses.

Canoo has teams in California, Texas, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. For more information, please visit www.canoo.com. For Canoo press materials, including photos, please visit press.canoo.com. For investors, please visit www.investors.canoo.com.

