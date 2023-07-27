Keurig Dr Pepper Reports Q2 2023 Results, Raises Full Year Net Sales Outlook and Reaffirms EPS Guidance

Strong Q2 Net Sales Growth Led by U.S. Refreshment Beverages and International
Full Year Net Sales Outlook Increased to 5% to 6%
BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas , July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, raised its full year constant currency net sales growth outlook to 5% to 6% and reaffirmed its guidance for Adjusted diluted EPS growth of 6% to 7%.
Reported GAAP Basis
Adjusted Basis1
Q2
YTD
Q2
YTD
Net Sales
$3.79 bn
$7.14 bn
$3.79 bn
$7.14 bn
% vs prior year
6.6 %
7.7 %
6.1 %
7.4 %
Diluted EPS
$0.36
$0.69
$0.42
$0.76
% vs prior year
140.0 %
23.2 %
7.7 %
5.6 %
Commenting on the announcement, Chairman and CEO Bob Gamgort stated, "Our second quarter results demonstrated the strength of KDP's brand portfolio and our high-quality retail execution. We saw continued momentum in the U.S. Refreshment Beverages and International segments, as well as encouraging intraquarter developments in U.S. Coffee, where we expect a sequential recovery in revenue and a meaningful inflection in margins in the back half. On a consolidated basis, we continue to drive healthy growth while reinvesting in our business and are increasingly confident in our full year outlook, which now reflects even stronger underlying EPS results."
Second Quarter Consolidated Results
Net sales for the second quarter of 2023 increased 6.6% to $3.79 billion, compared to $3.55 billion in the year-ago period. On a constant currency basis, net sales advanced 6.1%, reflecting net price realization of 8.2%, only slightly offset by lower volume/mix of 2.1%. The resilient volume/mix performance reflected the continued strength of the Company's brand portfolio and in-market execution, as well as continued modest elasticities across most categories.
KDP in-market performance in the U.S. Liquid Refreshment Beverages (LRB) category remained strong, with retail dollar consumption2 advancing 10.7% and market share gains in categories representing approximately 85% of the Company's cold beverage retail sales base. The performance was led by CSDs3, seltzers, coconut waters, energy, apple juice and fruit drinks and was driven by Dr Pepper and Squirt in CSDs, as well as Polar seltzers, Evian, Vita Coco, C4 Energy, Mott's and Hawaiian Punch.
U.S. retail dollar consumption2 of KDP Manufactured K-Cup® Pods decreased 2.3% in IRi tracked channels in the quarter, and KDP Manufactured dollar share was approximately 79%. Total at-home coffee category trends during the second quarter continued to be impacted by greater consumer mobility versus the prior year, though the Company observed sequential improvement in category consumption towards the end of the second quarter, which continued into the third quarter. The single serve segment continued to gain volume share of the at-home coffee category throughout the period.
GAAP operating income increased 34.4% to $769 million, compared to $572 million in the year-ago period, reflecting growth in gross profit, as the strong net sales growth and productivity more than offset continued input cost inflation. Also impacting the comparison was the favorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability.
Excluding items affecting comparability, Adjusted operating income increased 4.4% to $873 million, including a strong double-digit increase in marketing investment, reflecting the strong growth in net sales and Adjusted gross profit, which more than offset transportation, warehousing and labor inflation. On a percent of net sales basis, Adjusted operating income was 23.0%.
GAAP net income for the quarter increased 130.7% to $503 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $218 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the year-ago period. This performance reflected a favorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability and the increase in Adjusted operating income, partially offset by a higher GAAP effective tax rate. Excluding items affecting comparability, Adjusted net income for the quarter advanced 7.0% to $596 million, and Adjusted diluted EPS increased 7.7% to $0.42.
Free cash flow for the second quarter was $295 million, reflecting lower operating cash flow and higher capital expenditures versus prior year.
During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 7 million KDP shares at a weighted average price per share of $32.34, totaling approximately $226 million. The Company has approximately $3.2 billion remaining under its share repurchase authorization expiring on December 31, 2025.
_________________________________________
1 Adjusted financial metrics presented in this release are non-GAAP and with growth rates presented on a constant currency basis. See reconciliations of GAAP results to Adjusted results on a constant currency basis in the accompanying tables.
Second Quarter Segment Results
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
Net sales for the second quarter increased 11.8% to $2.3 billion, compared to $2.1 billion in the year-ago period, reflecting net price realization of 12.0% and a slight decrease in volume/mix of 0.2%. This strong performance continued to reflect the strength of the portfolio, including incrementality from recent innovation, and exceptional in-market execution, as well as the contribution from our sales and distribution partnership with Nutrabolt for C4 Energy.
GAAP operating income increased a very strong 19.1% to $629 million, compared to $528 million in the year-ago period, reflecting the net sales growth, productivity and a modest year-over-year benefit from items affecting comparability. These drivers were partially offset by continued broad-based input cost inflation and a significant increase in marketing investment. Excluding items affecting comparability, Adjusted operating income increased 18.1% to $646 million and, on a percent of net sales basis, totaled 27.7%.
U.S. Coffee
Net sales for the second quarter decreased 5.7% to $970 million, compared to $1,029 million in the year-ago period, reflecting net price realization of 1.6% and a volume/mix decline of 7.3%.
At-home coffee consumption in the quarter continued to be impacted by year-over-year changes in mobility, with sequential improvement in category volume trends observable each month of the quarter. Pod revenue declined 4.6%, driven by a shipment decline of 7.7% that primarily reflected mobility-driven category softness, the exit of some lower-margin private label contracts and an unfavorable comparison in the prior year during which the Company rebuilt trade inventory levels following supply chain constraints. On a trailing twelve-month basis versus the pre-pandemic Q2 2019 period, at-home pod shipments grew 16.9%, representing a mid-single digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR).
Brewer shipments totaled 9.9 million for the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, representing an 11.0% decline year-over-year. Compared against pre-pandemic levels represented by the twelve months ending June 30, 2019, brewer shipments grew 17.8%, representing a mid-single digit CAGR. Brewer shipments in the second quarter continued to be impacted by trade inventory adjustments, which the Company believes are now mostly complete, and slower discretionary spending for small appliances.
GAAP operating income decreased 15.3% to $250 million, compared to $295 million in the year-ago period, reflecting broad-based inflationary pressures, the decline in volume/mix and a significant increase in marketing investment. Partially offsetting these drivers were the benefits of productivity, higher net price realization and a modest year-over-year benefit of items affecting comparability. Excluding these items, Adjusted operating income decreased 14.6% to $292 million and, on a percent of net sales basis, totaled 30.1%.
International
Net sales for the second quarter increased 10.9% to $489 million, compared to $441 million in the year-ago period and, on a constant currency basis, net sales advanced 7.0%. This strong performance was driven by higher net price realization of 6.1% and volume/mix growth of 0.9%, and reflected broad-based momentum in both Mexico and Canada.
GAAP operating income increased a strong 14.3% to $112 million, compared to $98 million in the year-ago period, largely reflecting the benefits of the higher net sales, increased productivity and the year-over-year benefit of items affecting comparability, partially offset by inflationary pressures and a significant increase in marketing investment. Excluding items affecting comparability, Adjusted operating income increased 7.7% to $116 million and, on a percent of net sales basis, totaled 23.7%.
2023 Guidance
The 2023 guidance provided below is presented on a constant currency, non-GAAP basis. The Company does not provide reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures, due to the inability to predict the amount and timing of impacts outside of the Company's control on certain items, such as non-cash gains or losses resulting from mark-to-market adjustments of derivative instruments, among others, which could be material.
On a constant currency basis, KDP now expects net sales growth of 5% to 6% for 2023. The company's outlook for Adjusted diluted EPS growth of 6% to 7% in 2023 remains unchanged.
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
Second Quarter
First Six Months
(in millions, except per share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net sales
$ 3,789
$ 3,554
$ 7,142
$ 6,632
Cost of sales
1,748
1,778
3,357
3,206
Gross profit
2,041
1,776
3,785
3,426
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,272
1,204
2,437
2,222
Gain on litigation settlement
—
—
—
(299)
Other operating income, net
—
—
(5)
(35)
Income from operations
769
572
1,353
1,538
Interest expense
172
175
195
363
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
169
—
217
Gain on sale of equity method investment
—
—
—
(50)
Impairment of investments and note receivable
—
6
—
12
Other (income) expense, net
(16)
9
(36)
18
Income before provision for income taxes
613
213
1,194
978
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
110
(5)
224
175
Net income including non-controlling interest
503
218
970
803
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
—
—
—
—
Net income attributable to KDP
$ 503
$ 218
$ 970
$ 803
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$ 0.36
$ 0.15
$ 0.69
$ 0.57
Diluted
0.36
0.15
0.69
0.56
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
1,400.3
1,417.5
1,403.2
1,417.8
Diluted
1,409.1
1,428.6
1,413.1
1,429.2
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
June 30,
December 31,
(in millions, except share and per share data)
2023
2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 278
$ 535
Trade accounts receivable, net
1,311
1,484
Inventories
1,384
1,314
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
597
471
Total current assets
3,570
3,804
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,489
2,491
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
1,019
1,000
Goodwill
20,194
20,072
Other intangible assets, net
23,344
23,183
Other non-current assets
1,153
1,252
Deferred tax assets
32
35
Total assets
$ 51,801
$ 51,837
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
4,601
5,206
Accrued expenses
1,030
1,153
Structured payables
126
137
Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term obligations
2,635
895
Other current liabilities
664
685
Total current liabilities
9,056
8,076
Long-term obligations
9,934
11,072
Deferred tax liabilities
5,736
5,739
Other non-current liabilities
1,808
1,825
Total liabilities
26,534
26,712
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 1,396,909,564 and 1,408,394,293 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
14
14
Additional paid-in capital
21,009
21,444
Retained earnings
3,948
3,539
Accumulated other comprehensive income
297
129
Total stockholders' equity
25,268
25,126
Non-controlling interest
(1)
(1)
Total equity
25,267
25,125
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 51,801
$ 51,837
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
First Six Months
(in millions)
2023
2022
Operating activities:
Net income attributable to KDP
$ 970
$ 803
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation expense
201
205
Amortization of intangibles
69
67
Other amortization expense
91
86
Provision for sales returns
26
25
Deferred income taxes
(26)
(52)
Employee stock-based compensation expense
57
12
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
217
Gain on sale of equity method investment
—
(50)
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(2)
(33)
Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency
(13)
2
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives
(31)
187
Settlements of interest rate contracts
—
125
Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated affiliates
(14)
5
Impairment on investments and note receivable of unconsolidated affiliates
—
12
Other, net
(9)
22
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable
162
(206)
Inventories
(61)
(346)
Income taxes receivable and payables, net
(70)
(245)
Other current and non-current assets
(147)
(340)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(762)
680
Other current and non-current liabilities
11
163
Net change in operating assets and liabilities
(867)
(294)
Net cash provided by operating activities
452
1,339
Investing activities:
Proceeds from sale of investment in unconsolidated affiliates
—
50
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(149)
(186)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
8
78
Purchases of intangibles
(55)
(10)
Issuance of related party note receivable
—
(18)
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
(8)
(48)
Other, net
1
3
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(203)
(131)
Financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of Notes
—
3,000
Repayments of Notes
—
(3,365)
Proceeds from issuance of commercial paper
18,187
500
Repayments of commercial paper
(17,598)
(649)
Proceeds from structured payables
61
79
Repayments of structured payables
(72)
(75)
Cash dividends paid
(563)
(531)
Repurchases of common stock
(457)
(88)
Tax withholdings related to net share settlements
(32)
(8)
Payments on finance leases
(49)
(41)
Other, net
—
(43)
Net cash used in financing activities
(523)
(1,221)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents:
Net change from operating, investing and financing activities
(274)
(13)
Effect of exchange rate changes
17
(1)
Beginning balance
535
568
Ending balance
$ 278
$ 554
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT INFORMATION
(UNAUDITED)
Second Quarter
First Six Months
(in millions)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net Sales
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
$ 2,330
$ 2,084
$ 4,337
$ 3,865
U.S. Coffee
970
1,029
1,901
1,972
International
489
441
904
795
Total net sales
$ 3,789
$ 3,554
$ 7,142
$ 6,632
Income from Operations
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
$ 629
$ 528
$ 1,119
$ 1,232
U.S. Coffee
250
295
482
550
International
112
98
192
162
Unallocated corporate costs
(222)
(349)
(440)
(406)
Total income from operations
$ 769
$ 572
$ 1,353
$ 1,538
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP INFORMATION
(UNAUDITED)
The company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures that reflect the way management evaluates the business may provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results, trends and ongoing performance on a comparable basis.
Specifically, investors should consider the following with respect to our financial results:
Adjusted: Defined as certain financial statement captions and metrics adjusted for certain items affecting comparability.
Items affecting comparability: Defined as certain items that are excluded for comparison to prior year periods, adjusted for the tax impact as applicable. Tax impact is determined based upon an approximate rate for each item. For each period, management adjusts for (i) the unrealized mark-to-market impact of derivative instruments not designated as hedges in accordance with U.S. GAAP that do not have an offsetting risk reflected within the financial results, as well as the unrealized mark-to-market impact of our Vita Coco investment; (ii) the amortization associated with definite-lived intangible assets; (iii) the amortization of the deferred financing costs associated with the DPS Merger; (iv) the amortization of the fair value adjustment of the senior unsecured notes obtained as a result of the DPS Merger; (v) stock compensation expense and the associated windfall tax benefit attributable to the matching awards made to employees who made an initial investment in KDP; (vi) non-cash changes in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangible assets as a result of tax rate or apportionment changes; and (vii) other certain items that are excluded for comparison purposes to prior year periods.
For the second quarter and first six months of 2023, the other certain items excluded for comparison purposes include (i) productivity expenses and (ii) costs related to significant non-routine legal matters, specifically the antitrust litigation. Additionally, the non-cash changes in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangible assets included an immaterial correction of an error during the second quarter of 2023 related to the valuation of the foreign deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangible assets.
For the second quarter and first six months of 2022, the other certain items excluded for comparison purposes include (i) restructuring and integration expenses related to significant business combinations; (ii) productivity expenses; (iii) costs related to significant non-routine legal matters, specifically the antitrust litigation; (iv) the loss on early extinguishment of debt related to the redemption of debt; (v) incremental costs to our operations related to risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which were incurred to either maintain the health and safety of our front-line employees or temporarily increase compensation to such employees to ensure essential operations continue during the pandemic; (vi) the gain on the sale of our investment in BodyArmor as a result of the settlement of the associated holdback liability; (vii) the gain on the settlement of our prior litigation with BodyArmor, excluding recoveries of previously incurred litigation expenses which were included in our adjusted results; (viii) losses recognized with respect to our equity method investment in Bedford as a result of funding our share of their wind-down costs; (ix) transaction costs for significant business combinations (completed or abandoned); and (x) foundational projects, which are transformative and non-recurring in nature.
Constant currency adjusted: Defined as certain financial statement captions and metrics adjusted for certain items affecting comparability, calculated on a constant currency basis by converting our current period local currency financial results using the prior period foreign currency exchange rates.
For the second quarter and first six months of 2023 and 2022, the supplemental financial data set forth below includes reconciliations of adjusted and constant currency adjusted financial measures to the applicable financial measure presented in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the same period.
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP INFORMATION
(UNAUDITED)
Cost of
Gross profit
Gross
Selling, general and
Other
Income
Operating
For the Second Quarter of 2023
Reported
$ 1,748
$ 2,041
53.9 %
$ 1,272
$ —
$ 769
20.3 %
Items Affecting Comparability:
Mark to market
(9)
9
5
—
4
Amortization of intangibles
—
—
(35)
—
35
Stock compensation
—
—
(4)
—
4
Productivity
(26)
26
(32)
—
58
Non-routine legal matters
—
—
(3)
—
3
Adjusted
$ 1,713
$ 2,076
54.8 %
$ 1,203
$ —
$ 873
23.0 %
Impact of foreign currency
(0.1) %
— %
Constant currency adjusted
54.7 %
23.0 %
For the Second Quarter of 2022
Reported
$ 1,778
$ 1,776
50.0 %
$ 1,204
$ —
$ 572
16.1 %
Items Affecting Comparability:
Mark to market
(138)
138
—
—
138
Amortization of intangibles
—
—
(33)
—
33
Stock compensation
—
—
(5)
—
5
Restructuring and integration costs
—
—
(23)
1
22
Productivity
(28)
28
(24)
—
52
Non-routine legal matters
—
—
(3)
—
3
COVID-19
(3)
3
(1)
—
4
Transaction costs
—
—
(1)
—
1
Foundational projects
—
—
(2)
—
2
Adjusted
$ 1,609
$ 1,945
54.7 %
$ 1,112
$ 1
$ 832
23.4 %
Refer to page A-8 for reconciliations of reported net sales to constant currency net sales and adjusted income from operations to constant currency adjusted income from operations.
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP INFORMATION
(UNAUDITED)
Interest
Loss on early
Impairment of
Other
Income before
Provision
Effective
Net income
Diluted
For the Second Quarter of 2023
Reported
$ 172
$ —
$ —
$ (16)
$ 613
$ 110
17.9 %
$ 503
$ 0.36
Items Affecting Comparability:
Mark to market
(53)
—
—
9
48
15
33
0.02
Amortization of intangibles
—
—
—
—
35
6
29
0.02
Amortization of deferred financing costs
(1)
—
—
—
1
—
1
—
Amortization of fair value debt adjustment
(5)
—
—
—
5
1
4
—
Stock compensation
—
—
—
—
4
1
3
—
Productivity
—
—
—
—
58
12
46
0.03
Non-routine legal matters
—
—
—
—
3
1
2
—
Change in deferred tax liabilities related to
—
—
—
—
—
25
(25)
(0.02)
Adjusted
$ 113
$ —
$ —
$ (7)
$ 767
$ 171
22.3 %
$ 596
$ 0.42
Impact of foreign currency
(0.2) %
Constant currency adjusted
22.1 %
For the Second Quarter of 2022
Reported
$ 175
$ 169
$ 6
$ 9
$ 213
$ (5)
(2.3) %
$ 218
$ 0.15
Items Affecting Comparability:
Mark to market
(63)
—
—
1
200
49
151
0.11
Amortization of intangibles
—
—
—
—
33
8
25
0.02
Amortization of deferred financing costs
(1)
—
—
—
1
—
1
—
Amortization of fair value of debt adjustment
(4)
—
—
—
4
1
3
—
Stock compensation
—
—
—
—
5
(2)
7
—
Restructuring and integration costs
—
—
—
—
22
5
17
0.01
Productivity
—
—
—
—
52
10
42
0.03
Impairment of investment
—
—
(6)
—
6
—
6
—
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
(169)
—
—
169
43
126
0.09
Non-routine legal matters
—
—
—
—
3
1
2
—
COVID-19
—
—
—
—
4
1
3
—
Transaction costs
—
—
—
—
1
—
1
—
Foundational projects
—
—
—
—
2
—
2
—
Change in deferred tax liabilities related to
—
—
—
—
—
50
(50)
(0.03)
Adjusted
$ 107
$ —
$ —
$ 10
$ 715
$ 161
22.5 %
$ 554
$ 0.39
Change - adjusted
5.6 %
7.6 %
7.7 %
Impact of foreign currency
— %
(0.6) %
— %
Change - constant currency adjusted
5.6 %
7.0 %
7.7 %
Diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP INFORMATION
(UNAUDITED)
(in millions)
Reported
Items Affecting
Adjusted
For the second quarter of 2023
Income from operations
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
$ 629
$ 17
$ 646
U.S. Coffee
250
42
292
International
112
4
116
Unallocated corporate costs
(222)
41
(181)
Total income from operations
$ 769
$ 104
$ 873
For the second quarter of 2022
Income from operations
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
$ 528
$ 19
$ 547
U.S. Coffee
295
47
342
International
98
6
104
Unallocated corporate costs
(349)
188
(161)
Total income from operations
$ 572
$ 260
$ 832
Reported
Impact of Foreign
Constant Currency
For the second quarter of 2023
Net sales
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
11.8 %
— %
11.8 %
U.S. Coffee
(5.7)
—
(5.7)
International
10.9
(3.9)
7.0
Total net sales
6.6
(0.5)
6.1
Adjusted
Impact of Foreign
Constant Currency
For the second quarter of 2023
Income from operations
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
18.1 %
— %
18.1 %
U.S. Coffee
(14.6)
—
(14.6)
International
11.5
(3.8)
7.7
Total income from operations
4.9
(0.5)
4.4
Reported
Items Affecting
Adjusted
Impact of
Constant
For the second quarter of 2023
Operating margin
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
27.0 %
0.7 %
27.7 %
— %
27.7 %
U.S. Coffee
25.8
4.3
30.1
—
30.1
International
22.9
0.8
23.7
—
23.7
Total operating margin
20.3
2.7
23.0
—
23.0
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP INFORMATION
(UNAUDITED)
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Gross
Selling, general
Gain on
Other operating
Income from
Operating
For the First Six Months of 2023
Reported
$ 3,357
$ 3,785
53.0 %
$ 2,437
$ —
$ (5)
$ 1,353
18.9 %
Items Affecting Comparability:
Mark to market
5
(5)
(7)
—
—
2
Amortization of intangibles
—
—
(69)
—
—
69
Stock compensation
—
—
(9)
—
—
9
Productivity
(64)
64
(72)
—
—
136
Non-routine legal matters
—
—
(3)
—
—
3
Adjusted
$ 3,298
$ 3,844
53.8 %
$ 2,277
$ —
$ (5)
$ 1,572
22.0 %
Impact of foreign currency
— %
— %
Constant currency adjusted
53.8 %
22.0 %
For the First Six Months of 2022
Reported
$ 3,206
$ 3,426
51.7 %
$ 2,222
$ (299)
$ (35)
$ 1,538
23.2 %
Items Affecting Comparability:
Mark to market
(79)
79
26
—
—
53
Amortization of intangibles
—
—
(67)
—
—
67
Stock compensation
—
—
2
—
—
(2)
Restructuring and integration costs
—
—
(56)
—
(2)
58
Productivity
(56)
56
(46)
—
—
102
Non-routine legal matters
—
—
(7)
—
—
7
COVID-19
(7)
7
(2)
—
—
9
Gain on litigation
—
—
—
271
—
(271)
Transaction costs
—
—
(1)
—
—
1
Foundational projects
—
—
(2)
—
—
2
Adjusted
$ 3,064
$ 3,568
53.8 %
$ 2,069
$ (28)
$ (37)
$ 1,564
23.6 %
Refer to page A-11 for reconciliations of reported net sales to constant currency net sales and adjusted income from operations to constant currency adjusted income from operations.
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP INFORMATION
(UNAUDITED)
Interest
Loss on early
Gain on sale of
Impairment of
Other
Income before
Provision
Effective
Net income
Diluted
For the First Six Months of 2023
Reported
$ 195
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ (36)
$ 1,194
$ 224
18.8 %
$ 970
$ 0.69
Items Affecting Comparability:
Mark to market
40
—
—
—
18
(56)
(14)
(42)
(0.03)
Amortization of intangibles
—
—
—
—
—
69
16
53
0.04
Amortization of deferred financing costs
(1)
—
—
—
—
1
—
1
—
Amortization of fair value debt adjustment
(9)
—
—
—
—
9
2
7
0.01
Stock compensation
—
—
—
—
—
9
3
6
—
Productivity
—
—
—
—
—
136
33
103
0.07
Non-routine legal matters
—
—
—
—
—
3
1
2
—
Change in deferred tax liabilities related to
—
—
—
—
—
—
25
(25)
(0.02)
Adjusted
$ 225
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ (18)
$ 1,365
$ 290
21.2 %
$ 1,075
$ 0.76
Impact of foreign currency
0.1 %
Constant currency adjusted
21.3 %
For the First Six Months of 2022
Reported
$ 363
$ 217
$ (50)
$ 12
$ 18
$ 978
$ 175
17.9 %
$ 803
$ 0.56
Items Affecting Comparability:
Mark to market
(134)
—
—
—
(2)
189
47
142
0.10
Amortization of intangibles
—
—
—
—
—
67
17
50
0.04
Amortization of deferred financing costs
(2)
—
—
—
—
2
—
2
—
Amortization of fair value of debt adjustment
(9)
—
—
—
—
9
2
7
—
Stock compensation
—
—
—
—
—
(2)
(3)
1
—
Restructuring and integration costs
—
—
—
—
—
58
14
44
0.03
Productivity
—
—
—
—
—
102
22
80
0.06
Impairment of investment
—
—
—
(12)
—
12
—
12
—
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
(217)
—
—
—
217
54
163
0.12
Non-routine legal matters
—
—
—
—
—
7
2
5
—
COVID-19
—
—
—
—
—
9
2
7
—
Gain on litigation
—
—
—
—
—
(271)
(68)
(203)
(0.14)
Gain on sale of equity-method investment
—
—
50
—
—
(50)
(12)
(38)
(0.03)
Transaction costs
—
—
—
—
—
1
—
1
—
Foundational projects
—
—
—
—
—
2
—
2
—
Change in deferred tax liabilities related to
—
—
—
—
—
—
50
(50)
(0.03)
Adjusted
$ 218
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 16
$ 1,330
$ 302
22.7 %
$ 1,028
$ 0.72
Change - adjusted
3.2 %
4.6 %
5.6 %
Impact of foreign currency
— %
(0.5) %
— %
Change - Constant currency adjusted
3.2 %
4.1 %
5.6 %
Diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN FINANCIAL MEASURES BY SEGMENT TO CONSTANT CURRENCY
(UNAUDITED)
(in millions)
Reported
Items Affecting
Adjusted
For the first six months of 2023:
Income from operations
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
$ 1,119
$ 35
$ 1,154
U.S. Coffee
482
95
577
International
192
8
200
Unallocated corporate costs
(440)
81
(359)
Total income from operations
$ 1,353
$ 219
$ 1,572
For the first six months of 2022:
Income from operations
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
$ 1,232
$ (230)
$ 1,002
U.S. Coffee
550
93
643
International
162
13
175
Unallocated corporate costs
(406)
150
(256)
Total income from operations
$ 1,538
$ 26
$ 1,564
Reported
Impact of Foreign
Constant Currency
For the first six months of 2023:
Net sales
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
12.2 %
— %
12.2 %
U.S. Coffee
(3.6)
—
(3.6)
International
13.7
(2.4)
11.3
Total net sales
7.7
(0.3)
7.4
Adjusted
Impact of Foreign
Constant Currency
For the first six months of 2023:
Income from operations
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
15.2 %
— %
15.2 %
U.S. Coffee
(10.3)
—
(10.3)
International
14.3
(2.3)
12.0
Total income from operations
0.5
(0.2)
0.3
Reported
Items
Adjusted
Impact of
Constant
For the first six months of 2023:
Operating margin
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
25.8 %
0.8 %
26.6 %
— %
26.6 %
U.S. Coffee
25.4
5.0
30.4
—
30.4
International
21.2
0.9
22.1
—
22.1
Total operating margin
18.9
3.1
22.0
—
22.0
Diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA AND MANAGEMENT LEVERAGE RATIO
(UNAUDITED)
(in millions, except for ratio)
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION - LAST TWELVE MONTHS
Net income attributable to KDP
$ 1,603
Interest expense
525
Provision for income taxes
333
Other (income) expense, net
(40)
Depreciation expense
395
Other amortization
177
Amortization of intangibles
140
EBITDA
$ 3,133
Items affecting comparability:
Impairment of intangible assets
$ 477
Restructuring and integration expenses
114
Productivity
225
Non-routine legal matters
9
Stock compensation
16
COVID-19
5
Foundational projects
2
Mark to market
99
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 4,080
June 30,
2023
Principal amounts of:
Commercial paper notes
$ 988
Senior unsecured notes
11,743
Total principal amounts
12,731
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
278
Total principal amounts less cash and cash equivalents
$ 12,453
June 30, 2023 Management Leverage Ratio
3.1
Diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA - LAST TWELVE MONTHS
(UNAUDITED)
(in millions)
THIRD
FOURTH
FIRST SIX
LAST TWELVE
Net income attributable to KDP
$ 180
$ 453
$ 970
$ 1,603
Interest expense
207
123
195
525
Provision for income taxes
4
105
224
333
Other (income) expense, net
4
(8)
(36)
(40)
Depreciation expense
96
98
201
395
Other amortization
43
43
91
177
Amortization of intangibles
33
38
69
140
EBITDA
$ 567
$ 852
$ 1,714
$ 3,133
Items affecting comparability:
Impairment of intangible assets
$ 311
$ 166
$ —
$ 477
Restructuring and integration expenses
33
81
—
114
Productivity
50
64
111
225
Nonroutine legal matters
2
4
3
9
Stock compensation
5
2
9
16
COVID-19
5
—
—
5
Foundational projects
1
1
—
2
Mark to market
106
(9)
2
99
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 1,080
$ 1,161
$ 1,839
$ 4,080
Diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW
(UNAUDITED)
Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for purchases of property, plant and equipment, proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment, and certain items excluded for comparison to prior year periods. For the first six months of 2023 and 2022, there were no certain items excluded for comparison to prior year periods.
First Six Months
(in millions)
2023
2022
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 452
$ 1,339
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(149)
(186)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
8
78
Free Cash Flow
$ 311
$ 1,231
Diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.
