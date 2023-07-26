Northwestern Mutual Leads Industry on Latest Forbes' "Top Financial Security Professionals" and Best-in-State Lists

MILWAUKEE, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual announced today that an industry-leading 489 of its advisors earned a spot on Forbes' annual lists of top financial security professionals – the company's strongest showing on this prestigious ranking since it debuted in 2021. Twenty-nine of the 489 advisors also appeared among the publication's 2023 "Top 100 Financial Security Professionals," taking more than a quarter of the list.
These Forbes lists recognize top-performing financial advisors – at both the national level and by state – who provide holistic financial planning, focusing on risk mitigation, wealth management and a personal planning experience. Honorees are selected using a broad set of criteria that includes production and premiums, assets under management, client retention rates and exhibition of best practices.
"Northwestern Mutual is the undeniable industry leader in financial security, and our presence in this year's rankings proves it," said Tim Gerend, the company's chief distribution officer and a member of the Forbes / SHOOK Financial Security Professionals Leadership Advisory Board. "Our approach to financial planning is resonating in the marketplace, and this accolade sends a loud and clear message about the expertise of our advisors who are committed to helping clients build financial security."
Northwestern Mutual's 2023 Top 100 Financial Security Professionals & Best in State List-Makers include:
John Adams
Karen Dry
Ross Levine
Michael Ryan
Phil Adra
Brian Duggan
Ben Levy
Kanan Sachdeva
Bilal Afolabi
Brian Dwyer
Jason Lewis
Justin Saka
Jonathan Aires
Doug Eastman
Jeffrey Lewis
Richard Saka – Top 100
Jason Akers
Brian Eder
Pete Liao
Mike Salierno
John Alcantara
Ryan Edlefsen
Darling Lie-Nielsen
Sara Samuels
Delynn Alexander
Marc Eisenshtat
Qunnie Lin
Cristian Sanchez
Jessica Aliotti
Nate Elias
Mike Lindberg
Theodore Sangalis
Ross Alisiani
Toby Eng
Brady Lindemann
Ryan Saunders
Matthew Allen
Jim Erb
Stacey Loginow
Mark Savino
Hugo Alves
Mike Erpelding
Stephen Lowe
Marissa Savino Williams
Joseph Anderson
Chad Esslinger
Kevin Luchetta
Chris Scearbo
Chuck Andrews
Mark Evans
Paul Ludacka - Top 100
Dan Schiffman
Paul Armstrong
Theodore Everson
Mark Lupton
Zach Schmidt
Don Armstrong
Steve Faber
Matthew Lytell
Jessica Schock
Sam Arthur
Thomas Farmer
Jeremiah Mackey
Al Schor
Richard Asel
Benjamin Feldman - Top 100
Sy Maleki - Top 100
Stephen Schwartz
Scott Ashline
Craig Fiedler
Jeff Manderfeld
Russ Schwartzbeck
Bryan Austin
Barry Fies
Edward Mandrin
Mike Sedjo
Glen Babcock
David Finnemore
Drew Manier
Joel Seleskie
Greg Baekey
Jacqueline Fish
David Mann
Scott Sernett
Alan Balayants
Jim Fitzgerald
Natalia Margolis
Brent Seward
G. Andres Baltazar
Scott Fligel
Todd Marschall
Sagar Shah
Jason Bang
Herb Foedisch
Scott Marschall
Ted Shanahan
Bryson Bard
Brian Ford
Christopher Marshall
Stephen Shanley
Timothy Barnhart
Carly Frieling
Reid Matsushima
Chad Shaw
Michael Bartenhagen
Christopher Fugman
David Maury - Top 100
Brent Shaw
Rebecca Bast
Scott Gajda
Brian Mayeu
Gary Shickora
Bradley Baune - Top 100
Thomas Gallina
George Mc Guire
Randolph Shingler
Greg Baune
Ben Gantt
Thomas McBreen
Eugene Shkolnikov
Adam Baur
Chris Garner
Todd McClure
David Shuley
Bryan Beauchamp
Craig Garrison
Matthew McCormick
Nick Shultz
Denise Beaulier
Casey George
Brendan McDermott
Alec Shunk
Steve Bedford
Todd Gindy
Ed McGill - Top 100
Brent Shunk
Steve Beiser
Grant Goeglein
Mike McGinley
David Siegel
Michael Belvin
Howard Goldman III - Top 100
Eric McGough
Bryce Simon
Douglas Benson
Erik Gomez
West McGowan
Monica Sinha
Jesse Bergland
Daniel Gould
Mike McVicker
Derek Skovbroten
David Bernard
Chip Graddy
James Meanix
Mike Slabic
Barbara Bernstein
Matthew Greene - Top 100
Joey Meehan
Henry Sladek
Alex Bierce
Chad Greer
Kyle Menke
Timothy Smith
Brett Bissell
Matthew Greiner
Michael Mennella
Joseph Smith
John Black
Adam Griffin
Harry J. Mentonis
Michael Smith
Brian Blair
Robert Grimm
David Mesa
Bradford Smith
Keenan Blanchford
Cory Grossman
David Miller
Chad Smith
Art Blick
John Groth
Tom Miller
Evan Smith
Mark Boddy
David Gruen
Jeff Miller
Casey Smoot
Brian Boder
Brandon Guntor
William Milne
David Snyder
Justin Boeving
Sandeep Gupta
David Milonas
Andrew Spaanem
Kurt Bogseth
Ed Gurka III
Sebastian Minaudo
Jerod Spaeth
Robert Bolt
Mark Guskey
Tom Mitchell - Top 100
Kevin Spahn - Top 100
John Bongiovanni
Randall Hall
Austin Mitchell
Scott Sparks - Top 100
Chantel Bonneau Stewart
Connor Hall
Steven Miura
Keith Spengel
Kevin Bontrager
Andy Hammond
Keith Moeller
Paul Stadfeld
Victor Borowsky
Mark Hardy
Michael Mohr
Brian Stanley
Steve Braun - Top 100
Daniel Harezlak
Sawyere Monson
Kevin Stein
Leif Briel
Joshua Harmon
Joshua Montanez
John Sterner - Top 100
David Brown
Benjamin Harvey
William Moore, III
Geoff Stevens
Derek Brown
Jay Hatten
Jeremy Moritz
Brad Stewart
Fredrick Bruni
Justin Hattenhauer
Tom Morris
James Stinson
Thomas Buettner
Rob Hayworth
Peter Mortka
Thomas Swartout
Jeff Buffum
Tim Hender
Edward Moyzes
Scott Sweet
Jay Burgman
Matt Henry
James Munder
Lindsey Swenson
Dave Burnett
Dave Herring
Kenneth Murphy
Levi Swenson
Zach Burton
Spencer Hershey Jr.
Derrick Murray
Todd Tauzin
Michael Bush
Tyler Hjelseth
Tony Myers
Raul Tavdy
Joshua Buttrey
Tyler Holden
Hans Myklebust
Gary Taylor - Top 100
Josh Byrd
Blake Hornsby
Daniel Neary
Gregory Telge
Jeff Byrn
James Houghton
Andrew Nelson
Matthew Thibodeau
Maxwell Cahn
Loren Hsiao
William Newman
Wendy Thompson
Michael Calamaras
Rick Hu - Top 100
Dan O'Brien
E. Peter Tiboris
Michael Calamaro
Mark Hubbard
Matthew Occhipinti
Peter Tillinghast - Top 100
Andre Campbell
Ryan Hungershafer
Josh Oertli
Jeffrey Todd
Brett Canna
John Iezzi
Jason Olenski
John Todd III
Lou Cannataro
Anthony Incerto Jr
Kevin Olson
Kenneth Tooke II
Matt Carothers
Charles Irvin
Jacob Overman
Darren Trautmann
Cole Caruthers
Mike Jacob - Top 100
Dan Owen
Todd Trexler
Jorge Casariego
John Jacobs
Nicolas Pakler
Felix Tuccillo III
Henry Cerruti
Josh Jenkins
Kevin Palmiter
Abigail Tuttle
Chase Chaldekas
Dan Jenkins
Josh Parish
David Tyler
Justin Charise
Gilbert Joehl
John Parisi
Scott Underwood
Michael Chartos
Robert Johnson
Geoffrey Passehl
John Van Grinsven
David Clausen
Todd Johnson
Wesley Patterson
Tracy VanDyke
Justin Cleveland
Kevin Johnson
Scott Penning
Sherrie VanKoevering
Joshua Cohen
Christopher Johnston
Jim Pettorelli
Ben Voigt
DeAndre Coke
Mike Jones - Top 100
Mitch Peyton
Craig Volk
Mike Collins
Nicholas Junta
Shawn Phelps - Top 100
Travis Vongsawad
Chris Collins
Ryan Kahn
Daniel Pifer II
Chris Wade
Frank Conner III
Rick Kalb
Joseph Pitterle
Keith Wagner - Top 100
Martin Connolly
Geoffrey Kasse
Andy Platt
Joshua Waite
Michael Corcetti
David Katz
Michael Polan
Adam Waitzman
Jay Courtney
Larwin Kauffman
Dana Potts
Al Waldrop
Robert Cox
Kevin Kerber
Michael Preston
Greg Wallace
Corey Cresenzi
Armen Khadiwala
Julie Prince
Ryan Walterhoefer
Jon Cross
Hollee Kier
Baji Puram
David Walther
Blake Crousore
Chris Kilgore
Walter Putnam
Jack Wambach
Chris Cruz
Robert Kilroy
Timothy Radden
Matthew Ward
Jimmy Cusimano
Rob King III
Raghunathan Rajagopalan
Andrew Watkins
Matt Cutter
Justin Kirby
Michael Raposa
Andrew Watters
Rob Dalaskey
Dave Klein
Jeff Rapp
Mike Waxberg
Michael D'Aquila - Top 100
Alex Klein
Jake Raska
Sean Westover
David Darlington
John Klich
Andrew Rasmussen
Kyle Wick
Jerry David
David Kreiter
Kevin Regan
Tek Wiegert
Dan Day
Mark Krowiak
Ross Reitsma
Alex Wieme
Lesley Day
Matthew Krueger
Chad Reynolds
Melinda Wilke
Curt DeLeske
Josh Krutoy
John Reynolds
Thom Wilkinson Jr
Seth Delfiner
Mark Kull
Adam Riegel - Top 100
Johnathan Williams
Jay D'Entremont
Repp Lambert II
Kevin Rigenhagen
Josh Willour
Tim Derouin
Nick Langefels
Matt Riggs
Thomas R. Wilmink
Peter Derrenbacker
Sam Laorenza
Matt Robb
Max Wilson
Scott DeSantis
Jim LaPinska
Keith Rollins
Mark Wise - Top 100
Derek DeSanto
Eric Larson
Maria Roloff
Rich Woo
Dave Dettmann
Bruce Laughlin
Marc Rosenberg
Gregory Woods
Frank Di Meglio
Langston Laury Jr.
Alex Rosenblatt
Kyle Wurtzel
Colby Dickson
Tyler Layne
Aubrey Rosser
William Yancey
John Dill
Edward Lee
David Rossett
Kevin Yeargers
James DiNardo
Randy Lehman
Bob Roth
Jarrett Yehlen
Tyrone Dinneen
Jonathan Lehman
Alex Roth
Dae Yoon
Ian Donaldson
Laurie Leja
Ralph Rotman - Top 100
Jim Zara – Top 100
Kevin Dooley
Tom Lenci Jr. - Top 100
Cassie Rotman
Royce Zimmerman - Top 100
Josh Dorfman
Mark Leong
Rob Roy
Daniel Zoll - Top 100
Mark Downs
Josh Lerner
Kurt Rupprecht
Gregory Zub
Nick Drouin
Earlier this year, Northwestern Mutual advisors exceeded their historical showing on Forbes' "Top Women Wealth Advisors," Barron's "Top 1,200 Financial Advisors" and Forbes' "Top Wealth Advisors Best-in-State." Leading industry publications including Financial Planning, Financial Advisor, ThinkAdvisor and InvestmentNews consistently rank Northwestern Mutual Investment Services as a top independent broker-dealer by total revenue.
About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $558 billion of total assets being managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, nearly $35 billion in revenues, and $2.2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 111 on the 2023 FORTUNE 500.
Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services. Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services. Forbes Top Financial Security Professionals list (July 2023). Research and ranking provided by SHOOK Research. Based upon data as of 12/31/2022. Northwestern Mutual and its advisors do not pay for placement on 3rd party rating lists, but do pay marketing fees to these organizations to promote the rating(s). Rankings and recognitions are no guarantee of future investment success.
Advisors who utilize a different firm name do so as a marketing name for doing business as a representative of Northwestern Mutual. Marketing names are not registered investment advisers, broker-dealers, insurance agencies or federal savings banks. Advisors are insurance agents of NM. Investment advisory services provided as Advisors of NMWMC. Investment brokerages services provided as Registered Representatives of NMIS.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Northwestern Mutual