Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Welcomes Daniel King, Regional Sales Director in Western New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia

CANTON, Mass., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, today announced the appointment of Daniel King as Regional Sales Director for Western New York, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia in its Distribution and Business Development department. In his new role, Daniel King will be responsible for workplace sales in those three states for the life insurance carrier. In New York, coverage is available via its wholly owned subsidiary, Life Insurance Company of Boston & New York.

Daniel King brings more than 14 years of experience in the insurance and finance industries to Boston Mutual Life.

"I am pleased to welcome Daniel to Boston Mutual to support our sales efforts in the region," said Joshua Police, Executive Vice President – Distribution and Business Development at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "He brings a depth of knowledge of both the territory and workplace benefits to the role, and I look forward to having him on our sales team as we work towards our sales goals."

Daniel King brings more than 14 years of experience in the insurance and finance industries. Prior to joining Boston Mutual Life, he worked as a Regional Sales Director at Triada Health, LLC, and an independent insurance broker at Bridge Insurance Group. Previously, he served in multiple roles at Combined Insurance, a Chubb Company, with a focus in the company's Worksite Solutions area.

King holds a bachelor's degree from West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia. He is active in his community and serves as a volunteer with the Mercer Memorial Day Parade and a Board Member for the Mercer Citizens Cemetery, both in Mercer, Pennsylvania, as well as a worship leader with the South Pymatuning Community Church in Pennsylvania.

"As part of the Boston Mutual Life sales team, I am very excited to grow the Boston Mutual Life brand by developing strong partnerships with employee benefit consultants and brokers. I look forward to offering insurance solutions to help employees protect themselves and their families," said Daniel King, Regional Sales Director – Western New York, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company.

