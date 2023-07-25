US LED, Ltd. Introduces The New LAS1 LED Linear Architectural Strip For Interiors

KATY, Texas, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US LED, the leading full-service provider of ultra-long-life LED lighting and other operational efficiency solutions, proudly introduces the addition of the new LAS1 linear architectural strip to its indoor portfolio. The LAS1 delivers brilliant illumination and visual comfort for those seeking a sophisticated lighting solution in new construction and retrofit projects.

The LAS1 delivers brilliant illumination and visual comfort for those seeking a selectable CCT lighting solution. (PRNewswire)

Engineered with the end-user in mind, the LAS1 packages style and performance into the company's small linear profile. Its elegant form is carefully crafted to make it a statement piece for a space or easily integrated into the existing design. Everything about the LAS1 has been designed to perform as well as it looks, delivering over 3,900 lumens with an efficacy of 130 lumens per watt.

The LAS1 offers immense flexibility for indoor lighting, thanks to the integrated switch to select the CCT that best complements the space. This feature empowers customization to simplify lighting design, ensuring a balance for optimal illumination and occupant wellbeing. Want customers to feel cozy while shopping? Make it feel warmer with 3000K. Want to improve productivity in the office? Change it to 5000K. Whatever the application, the LAS1 enhances the environment in any scenario.

"I'm proud of the phenomenal job that our team does with the product development process to make sure we exceed our customers' technical and creative expectations," says Ron Farmer, CEO at US LED. "The LAS1 is a natural fit in our portfolio of ultra-long-life lighting solutions that customers rely on for performance and quality."

Key Product Features

Sleek design with no visible hardware or holes offering modern elegance.

Selectable CCT with an integrated switch - 3000K , 4000K , and 5000K .

Smooth dimming down to 5% with compatible 0-10V controllers.

Industry-leading LEDs for consistent CCT and excellent color rendering of Ra ≥ 80.

Contractor-friendly mounting kits facilitate efficient installation – cable-suspended, surface-mounted, or wall mounted.

Microwave sensor available; Casambi control solutions available.

For more information, please visit the product page on the US LED website: https://hubs.la/Q01YtLWf0

About US LED, Ltd.

Since 2001, US LED has been a full-service commercial LED lighting and controls provider. With decades of expertise, US LED continuously offers ultra-long-life lighting that approaches 200,000-hour L70 lifetimes, backed by its Ten-Year Warranty. Additionally, US LED offers operational efficiency solutions to provide organizations with an easy path to energy management and meeting ESG goals. US LED eases the burden of complex rollouts by applying end-to-end program experience through nationwide turnkey installation implemented by its dedicated project management team. For more information, visit www.usled.com and follow LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

