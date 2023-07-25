TOP1 OIL BOLIVIA SPEED TRIALS

BOLIVIA TO HOST WORLD LAND SPEED RECORD EVENT

UYUNI, Bolivia, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the fastest vehicles in the world will gather on the largest salt lake on earth (August 16-21, 2023) in an attempt to push the boundaries of speed and endurance with the goal of setting world land speed records. Salar de Uyuni will once again host TOP 1 Oil Bolivia Speed Trials.

The Salar de Uyuni covers over 10,000 square kilometers (nearly 4,000 square miles) with salt up to 10 meters thick, making it the ideal conditions for pursuing land speed records. The course at the Bolivia Speed Trials will be 24 km (15 miles) long and 33 meters (110 feet) wide, the prime stage for racers needing a longer track than Utah's Bonneville Salt Flats can provide.

This event will be sanctioned by both FIM (Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme) and FIA (Federation Internationale de l'Automobile).

Mike Akatiff's TOP 1 Oil Ack Attack team is returning to Salar de Uyuni. The Ack Attack currently holds the all-time two-wheel FIM Land Speed World Record at 376.363 mph (605.697 km/h), set at the Bonneville Salt Flats in 2010 with rider Rocky Robinson. The team has been on a quest for the 400-mph (643 km/h) barrier ever since. Akatiff, organizer for the 2023 TOP 1 Oil Bolivia Speed Trials, and Robinson are looking forward to another attempt with the turbo-charged twin-Hayabusa-powered streamliner in August.

There are a total of nine racing teams which have signed up to date (7 motorcycle and 2 cars) including Al Lamb – who was the first-ever to record a world land-speed record on the Salar de Uyuni in 2017. (At the time, the Fastest ever sit-on motorcycle at 265.849 mph).

TOP1 Oil Products Company is a California-based lubricants company that specializes on providing superior synthetic lubricants for motorcycles, automobiles and trucks around the world. TOP1 has been associated- ed with worldwide-land speed racing and world record attempts with motorcycles, automobiles and trucks for over 4 decades.

The TOP 1 Oil Bolivia Land Speed Trials will showcase the company's commitment to innovation and pushing the boundaries of what is possible and reinforces the importance of quality lubrication in achieving exceptional performance in motorsports. This ambitious under- taking serves as an inspiration for other enthusiasts to push their limits and break barriers.

Top 1 Oil Products USA Logo (PRNewswire)

