JERRY SEINFELD, THE LONGEST RUNNING HEADLINER IN CAESARS PALACE HISTORY, RETURNS FOR SIX PERFORMANCES IN 2024 AT THE COLOSSEUM

Tickets on sale Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. PT

Click here for admat and photos

LAS VEGAS, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World famous comedian, author, producer and director Jerry Seinfeld returns to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2024 with six performances of an all-new show. Having consistently played to sold-out crowds on the iconic stage since 2003, Seinfeld has easily cemented himself as the longest-running superstar headliner in the iconic resort's history.

Colosseum Logo (PRNewswire)

2024 performances going on sale are:

Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13

Friday, Aug. 9 and Saturday, Aug. 10

Friday, Sept. 6 and Saturday, Sept. 7

There are limited tickets still available for Seinfeld's final performances in 2023 on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. PT. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will have access to a presale beginning Wednesday, July 26 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, July 27 at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets start at $84, plus applicable tax and fees, and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/SeinfeldVegas. All shows begin at 8 p.m.

ABOUT JERRY SEINFELD

Jerry Seinfeld's comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television: Seinfeld. The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe and People's Choice awards, and was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.

His latest Emmy nominated Netflix projects include Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill along with the highly acclaimed web series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Seinfeld has also starred in, written and produced movies (Comedian, Bee Movie), directed and produced a Broadway hit (Colin Quinn Long Story Short), and wrote three best-selling books (Is this Anything?, Seinlanguage and The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book) and a children's book (Halloween). He will star in the upcoming comedy film, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, which he directed, co-wrote and produced.

Seinfeld continues to perform both nationally and internationally.

ABOUT CAESARS PALACE

Caesars Palace, the iconic Las Vegas Strip resort where every guest is treated like a Caesar, features 3,980 hotel guest rooms and suites, including the redesigned 182-room Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace, the renovated Palace Tower and Forbes Star Award-winning The Laurel Collection by Caesars Palace. The 85-acre resort offers diverse dining options from the award-winning Bacchanal Buffet to celebrity chef-branded restaurants, including Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN, Pronto by Giada, Amalfi by Bobby Flay, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden by restaurateur and television star Lisa Vanderpump, one of Nobu Matsuhisa's largest Nobu restaurants, Restaurant Guy Savoy, MR CHOW, award-winning pastry chef Dominique Ansel's first Las Vegas bakery, Stanton Social Prime – a new dining concept in partnership with Tao Group Hospitality, Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! and Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay in the Forum Food Hall, legendary New York Steak House Peter Luger (set to open in 2023), Brasserie B by Bobby Flay (set to open in late 2023) and more. For the best in cocktails, destination lounges include Montecristo Cigar Bar, Alto Bar, VISTA Cocktail Lounge and Stadia Bar. The resort also features nearly 130,000 square feet of casino space, the Caesars Race & Sportsbook at Caesars Palace with a 143-foot HD LED screen and state-of-the-art sound, a five-acre Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, the luxurious Qua Baths & Spa, Hairdreams by Michael Boychuck, five wedding chapels and gardens, and the 75,000-square-foot OMNIA Nightclub with the top DJs such as Steve Aoki. The 4,300-seat Colosseum, Billboard Magazine's "Venue of the Decade: 2000 – 2009" and the top venue of its size 2010 - 2020," spotlights world-class entertainers including Adele, Sting, Rod Stewart, Jerry Seinfeld and Garth Brooks. Also, the Green Fairy Garden in front of Caesars Palace hosts ABSINTHE by Spiegelworld, an adults-only circus variety show featuring a cocktail of wild and outlandish acts. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace showcases more than 160 boutiques and restaurants. Caesars Palace is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit caesarspalace.com or the Caesars Entertainment media room. Find Caesars Palace on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER, Caesars License Company, LLC.

ABOUT LIVE NATION LAS VEGAS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Garth Brooks and Rod Stewart at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Maroon 5, Usher, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM; The B-52s, FOREIGNER, Styx, ZZ TOP, Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; and Santana at House of Blues. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Michelob ULTRA Arena, the Pearl at Palms Casino Resort, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and more. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

JERRY SEINFELD, THE LONGEST RUNNING HEADLINER IN CAESARS PALACE HISTORY, RETURNS FOR SIX PERFORMANCES IN 2024 AT THE COLOSSEUM (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Caesars Entertainment) (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Caesars Entertainment) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.