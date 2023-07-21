Girl Scouts of the USA Announces New Board Leadership for the 2023-2026 Triennium

Esteemed nonprofit leader and GSUSA National Board member Noorain F. Khan is elected to the role of National President.
NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) today announced its National Board of Directors for the 2023–2026 triennium. The board was elected during the organization's 56th National Council Session (NCS), a triennial business meeting, which has been held since 1915. Delegates from across the nation met at Walt Disney World® Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, to discuss, debate, and vote on issues significant to the Girl Scout Movement. As part of the 2023–2026 National Board election, Noorain Fatima Khan was elected National Board President; she is the first Muslim American and millennial to hold this post.
As National Board President, Khan will lead a 30-member National Board of Directors, which reflects the diversity of this country and Girl Scouts' Movement through their expertise and backgrounds. These individuals are deeply committed to girls' success and understand Girl Scouts' vital role in their communities. The National Board of GSUSA manages the organization's governance, legal, and fiduciary responsibilities. Additionally, there are five non-board members on the National Board Development Committee who work in partnership with the National Board throughout the triennium.
"I am so grateful to the outgoing board members for their contributions to Girl Scouts. Their passionate commitment to our mission and dedicated stewardship of our organization ensure that we are positioned for success in the years ahead," said Bonnie Barczykowski, CEO of GSUSA. "Our new and returning board members, many of whom are Girl Scout alums, will carry this energy and excitement into our next triennium, and I look forward to working with each and every one of them."
The complete list of board members follows (*designates new members; + designates National Board Development Committee members, 2023–2026):
National Board Officers 2023–2026
Noorain Khan, President
Director, Office of the President
Ford Foundation
Washington, District of Columbia
Jeanne Kwong Bickford, First Vice President
Managing Director and Senior Partner
Boston Consulting Group
Darien, Connecticut
Trooper Sanders, Second Vice President
Chief Executive Officer
Benefits Data Trust
Washington, District of Columbia
Diane Tipton, Treasurer
CEO and President
Self Storage Zone
Bethesda, Maryland
Mary Ann Altergott, Secretary
Principal, Firm Transformation
Edward Jones
St. Louis, Missouri
National Board Members-at-Large 2023–2026
Andrea Albright
Executive Vice President, Walmart Sourcing
Walmart
Bentonville, Arkansas
Beth Bovis +
Partner, Global Social Impact Lead
Kearney
Madison, Wisconsin
Lupe Camargo*
Financial Planner
Perspective Financial Services, LLC
Tempe, Arizona
Adrienne Cozart*
President and CEO
Cozart HR Consulting, LLC
Lubbock, Texas
Felecia Gilmore-Long* +
Retired Banker
Past VP, Bank of America, AVP Fifth Third Bank
Lutz, Florida
Lorraine Hack
Senior Client Partner
Korn Ferry
New York, New York
Alfia Ilicheva*
Co-Founder
WIN: Women in Innovation
Weston, Connecticut
Jessie Kornberg*
President and CEO
Skirball Cultural Center
Los Angeles, California
Vidya Krishnan
Global Chief Learning Officer,
Global Head of Learning and Development
Ericsson
Richardson, Texas
Ana Tavares Lattibeaudiere*
Principal and Co-Founder
MTL Management
Roswell, Georgia
Sue Major
Founder and CEO
Major Executive Search
Rancho Santa Fe, California
Lydia Mallett, PhD
Managing Director
Mallett & Associates
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Robyn Ratcliffe Manzini*
President
Ridge Blossom Properties, LLC
Las Vegas, Nevada
Telva McGruder*
Executive Director, Global Manufacturing Engineering—Body and Paint Systems
General Motors
Rochester Hills, Michigan
Rumi Morales
Partner and Board Member
Outlier Ventures
Oak Park, Illinois
Ileana Musa
Managing Director and Co-Head of International Wealth Management and Head of International Banking and Lending
Morgan Stanley
Miami, Florida
Romie Mushtaq, MD*
Founder and CEO
brainSHIFT Institute
and Chief Wellness Officer, Consultant
Evolution Hospitality
Orlando, Florida
Abrar Omeish*
Former Member At-Large
Fairfax County School Board
Fairfax, Virginia
Marcus Peacock
Owner
Marcus Peacock LLC
Washington, District of Columbia
Jake Perlman*
Executive Vice President, Software Development and IT
Charter Communications
Denver, Colorado
Erika Rottenberg
Strategic Advisory; Former General Counsel
Chan Zuckerberg Initiative
Portola Valley, California
Scott Saunders*
CEO and President
Saunders Leadership Institute, LLC
Sarasota, Florida
April (Cadiente) Schneider*
Vice President IT, Intellectual Property Management and General Counsel
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Los Angeles, California
Leslee A. Temple, FASLA
Retired. Past President/CEO
NUVIS, Landscape Architecture
Black Mountain, North Carolina
Maryann Waryjas
President and Director,
Coalition for Competition in Credit Rations, Inc.;
Past Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer,
and Corporate Secretary
Herc Holdings Inc.
Chicago, Illinois
Non-Board, National Board Development Committee, 2023–2026
Vivian Blade*
President and CEO
Experts in Growth Leadership Consulting, LLC
Louisville, Kentucky
Rebecca Chavez-Houck*
Community Engagement Consultant
Aspira Public Affairs, LLC
Salt Lake City, Utah
Debbie Hassan*
Retired Partner
Deloitte and Touche, LLP
Hilton Head, South Carolina
Wendy Venoit
Cozen O'Connor
Norwood, Massachusetts
Ráchel Roché Walton
Intelligence Analyst—Cyber
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI),
US Department of Justice
Jackson, Mississippi
To join Girl Scouts or volunteer, visit www.girlscouts.org/join. To donate to Girl Scouts, visit https://www.girlscouts.org/support.
We Are Girl Scouts of the USA
Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Girl Scouts of the USA