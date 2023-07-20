Enlightened Releases Rich and Creamy Greek Frozen Yogurt Pints

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlightened is excited to announce the launch of a brand new product line, Greek Frozen Yogurt Pints. These pints are an upgraded version of the brand's light ice cream with a Greek yogurt base for added texture, taste, and nutritional value.

Enlightened's new pints are made with premium Greek yogurt to deliver the perfect balance of sweetness and creaminess, while offering all the benefits of Greek yogurt, such as prebiotics and probiotics. With 150 calories or less,, 8-10 grams of protein, and minimal added sugar per serving, these pints are both a delicious and nutritious treat.

"After seeing our customers' response to our Greek yogurt bars earlier this year, we knew we had to try a pint version," said Enlightened founder and CEO Michael Shoretz. "We strive to make the best-tasting low sugar treats by constantly adapting and improving."

These Greek Frozen Yogurt Pints are an excellent option for anyone looking for a satisfying snack or dessert that will fit into a healthy lifestyle. Enlightened is known for its innovative, lower-sugar treats, including ice cream pints, bars, and desserts. Each product is crafted with high-quality ingredients and are designed to meet the needs of health-conscious consumers who don't want to sacrifice flavor for nutrition.

Enlightened's Frozen Greek Yogurt Pints (MSRP $6.99) are available in Sprouts Farmers Market, Wegmans, Harris-Teeter, ShopRite, Smart & Final, Albertsons, Giant Eagle, Jewel, Safeway, Walmart, and many more.

About Enlightened

Enlightened is the first and largest brand within Beyond Better Foods, a New York City-based company founded by Forbes Under 30 alum Michael Shoretz in 2012. A pioneer in the low-sugar dessert category, Enlightened was one of the first light ice creams on the market. The brand is widely distributed in US retailers, such as Sprouts Farmers Market, Whole Foods Market, Shoprite, Publix and Walmart. Enlightened is recognized for producing innovative feel-good desserts, including the Keto Collection in 2019; Fruit Infusions, low-carb Cheesecakes, keto-friendly Dough Bites in 2020; and Ready-to-Bake Cookies in 2021. Shoretz founded Beyond Better Foods from inspiration from his personal training clients' desire for healthy alternatives to their favorite sweet, salty, spicy and savory treats. Beyond Better Foods now includes Enlightened and Bada Bean Bada Boom.

For more information on Enlightened, visit eatenlightened.com .

