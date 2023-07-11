PCC Drastically Increases Online Exposure and Patient Load for Podiatry Teaching Clinic at Kent State University

METUCHEN, N.J., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Podiatry Content Connection (PCC) is happy to announce that Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine (KSUCPM) has chosen PCC to do all the online marketing for their teaching clinic.

"Working with PCC has drastically improved our internet presence so that we can treat more of our community, and expand upon the experience that our students are receiving. It's priceless!"

This decision was made based upon strong recommendations from alumni, and the longstanding relationship between Kent State and PCC.

For years, PCC has been a proud supporter of the Podiatry College, recognizing the importance of investing in the education and development of future podiatrists through substantial monthly donations toward student scholarships and crucial projects at the school.

The teaching clinic's goal is to ensure an optimal clinical teaching environment for KSUCPM students, getting them in front of the most patients and diverse pathologies possible. PCC's expertise in online marketing, especially in the podiatry field, makes the company the obvious choice for this endeavor.

"When looking to increase that exposure and patient load," said Dr. Scott Spencer, DPM, Director of Clinical Operations, "we knew we could look to the college's longstanding partner, Podiatry Content Connection. Working with PCC has drastically improved our internet presence so that we can treat more of our community, and expand upon the experience that our students are receiving. It's priceless!"

"Being entrusted with the teaching clinic is a testament to the trust and confidence they have in our services," said PCC CEO Jeffrey Hartman.

Podiatry Content Connection's online marketing services include website design and optimization, reputation management, social media, search engine optimization, Google Ads and campaigns. According to Chase Banks's Customer Insights, PCC clients earn more money than those using other marketing firms. For a free web strategy session or for more information, visit PodiatryCC.com or contact 718-475-9449.

About Podiatry Content Connection

Podiatry Content Connection (PCC) is a premier digital marketing agency dedicated to providing specialized marketing solutions for podiatry professionals. Through its innovative strategies and cutting-edge technology, PCC helps podiatrists increase their online presence, engage with potential patients, and grow their practices.

