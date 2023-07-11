Neurocrine Biosciences Announces Appointment of Christine A. Poon to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) today announced that it appointed Christine A. Poon, a business leader with extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry, to its Board of Directors.

(PRNewsfoto/Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Christine Poon brings a wealth of industry experience to Neurocrine's Board of Directors," said William H. Rastetter, Chairman of the Board of Neurocrine Biosciences. "Her strong track record in leadership positions at some of the most established global biopharmaceutical enterprises will serve Neurocrine well."

Ms. Poon has demonstrated broad expertise in pharmaceutical operations, including capital allocation decisions, during a 30-year career in the healthcare industry. She served as Vice Chairman and Member of the Board of Directors of Johnson & Johnson from 2005 until her retirement in March 2009. Ms. Poon joined Johnson & Johnson in 2000 as Company Group Chair in the Pharmaceuticals Group. She became a member of the company's Executive Committee and Worldwide Chair, Pharmaceuticals Group, in 2001, and served as Worldwide Chair, Medicines and Nutritionals, from 2003 to 2005.

After her retirement from Johnson & Johnson, she served at the Max M. Fisher College of Business at The Ohio State University as Dean and the John W. Berry, Sr. Chair in Business from 2009 to 2014, and as Executive-in-Residence in the Department of Management and Human Resources from 2015 to 2020.

Prior to joining Johnson & Johnson, she spent 15 years at Bristol-Myers Squibb in various management positions. Ms. Poon is on the Board of Directors of Prudential Financial, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, and is the lead independent director of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. She was named Woman of the Year by the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association in 2004 and named Business Leader of the Future by CNBC/Wall Street Journal in 2005.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs, but few options. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as a robust pipeline including multiple compounds in mid- to late-phase clinical development across our core therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit neurocrine.com , and follow the company on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook . (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are those risks described in our periodic reports filed with the SEC, including without limitation our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Neurocrine Biosciences disclaims any obligation to update the statements contained in this press release after the date hereof.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.