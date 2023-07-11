EdgeConneX Expands Cloud Connectivity Capabilities in Phoenix with AWS Direct Connect

Availability of local cloud on-ramp further ensures a superior customer experience and high quality of service for data-intensive workloads

HERNDON, Va., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeConneX ®, the pioneer in global Hyperlocal to Hyperscale Data Center Solutions, announces the deployment of AWS Direct Connect with both 10Gbps and 100Gbps capability at the Phoenix Edge Data Center® (PHX01) . EdgeConneX is a member of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), and AWS Direct Connect is already available in the Portland Edge Data Center® Campus (POR01 and POR02). AWS Direct Connect allows customers to establish direct edge cloud on-ramps, which can reduce costs, improve operations, and deliver a superior and consistent network experience for their data-intensive workloads.

The greater Phoenix area has developed into a burgeoning tech and business ecosystem in the Southwest region, in part due to local business incentives, tax exemptions, and low latency routes to larger metros. By layering on the added flexibility of AWS Direct Connect in the EdgeConneX Phoenix data center, companies can advance their digital transformation strategies and application evolution by linking their internal network via direct point-to-point connections. This creates a secure, private cloud connection with access to both 10Gbps and 100Gbps AWS Direct Connect ports.

Phillip Marangella , Chief Marketing and Product Officer at EdgeConneX:

"EdgeConneX customers are increasingly leveraging hybrid architecture solutions to address high bandwidth workloads, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR). EdgeConneX is working with AWS to offer customers in Phoenix expanded workload transport options and improved scalability and reliability."

Emad Benjamin, General Manager of AWS Direct Connect at AWS:

"Emerging tech applications and cloud-based IT architectures require high availability and lower latency connectivity. With AWS Direct Connect in the EdgeConneX Phoenix data center, customers can create virtual interfaces directly to AWS and access services such as Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), allowing for increased security and consistent network experiences."

Michael Reid , CEO for Megaport

"Our customers with mission-critical applications require secure, on-premises infrastructure to meet optimal application performance. By leveraging AWS Direct Connect at the EdgeConneX Phoenix data center, our customers can benefit from low-latency connections to the cloud, essential to supporting the modern applications that power their businesses."





The EdgeConneX Phoenix Data Center is engineered for customers requiring the lowest latency and is marked by Tier III design, and just 10 miles from downtown Phoenix. In addition, EdgeConneX is building a 100MW data center campus in nearby Mesa, Arizona.

About EdgeConneX

Backed by EQT Infrastructure, part of the global investment organization EQT , EdgeConneX provides a full range of sustainable data center solutions worldwide. We work closely with our customers to offer choices in location, scale, and type of facility, from Hyperlocal to Hyperscale. EdgeConneX is a global leader in anytime, anywhere, and any scale data center services for a diverse portfolio of industries, including Content, Cloud, Networks, Gaming, Automotive, SaaS, IoT, HPC, Security, and more. With a mission predicated on taking care of our customers, our people, and our planet, EdgeConneX strives to Empower Your Edge. For more information, please visit edgeconnex.com .

