The Angiogenesis Foundation Receives Landmark Philanthropic Gift to Advance Food as Medicine and Pioneer Dietary Angiogenesis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Angiogenesis Foundation, a leading nonprofit organization at the forefront of medical innovation, is thrilled to announce a transformative philanthropic gift from Stéphane and Brenda Bancel through the Bancel Philanthropies. This significant contribution, driven by Mr. Bancel's passion for groundbreaking research in food and health, marks the largest single donation in the Foundation's history. It propels the Foundation's pioneering work in utilizing food as medicine to prevent, treat, and reverse diseases through dietary angiogenesis.

The Angiogenesis Foundation, headquartered in Cambridge, was founded in 1994 with a mission to advance new treatments for serious diseases centered around the common denominator of new blood vessel growth, also known as angiogenesis. Renowned for its groundbreaking efforts to help patients find better treatment for cancer, wound healing, and vision loss prevention, the Foundation has played an instrumental role in the development of over 43 FDA-approved therapies.

The Foundation's impact, however, extends far beyond biopharmaceutical medical approaches. Driven by a passion to explore the untapped healing potential of food, the Angiogenesis Foundation has been quietly revolutionizing the field of food as medicine. Employing the same rigorous experimental approaches used in pharmaceutical development, the Foundation has harnessed the power of food to qualitatively and quantitatively demonstrate the potency of food, firmly establishing an evidence-based approach to the concept of 'food as medicine.'

Central to the Foundation's accomplishments is the visionary leadership of Dr. William Li, a renowned medical expert and the author of two New York Times best-selling books on food and health: "Eat to Beat Disease" and "Eat to Beat Your Diet." Dr. Li's groundbreaking research has been instrumental in bridging the gap between nutrition and health outcomes, inspiring millions of individuals worldwide to embrace a holistic approach to health and well-being.

Dr. Li's widely acclaimed TED Talk on the transformative potential of food in health has garnered over 11 million views, captivating audiences worldwide and igniting interest in the intersection of food and health. Leveraging his expertise and innovative mindset, the Foundation has presented its pioneering research at esteemed institutions such as the US National Institute of Health, the US Congress, and the Vatican, further solidifying its reputation as a global thought leader in the field.

This transformational philanthropic gift from Bancel Philanthropies propels the Angiogenesis Foundation into a position for leadership in this new frontier. With this support, the Foundation aims to expand its efforts in bringing the practice of food as medicine to communities across the United States and around the world. By harnessing the remarkable potential of foods that influence angiogenesis, the Foundation seeks to lower the societal burden of disease, improve health outcomes, and enhance the well-being of individuals globally.

Commenting on the gift, Stéphane Bancel expressed his enthusiasm for the Foundation's mission, stating, "We believe in the tremendous impact of the Angiogenesis Foundation's pioneering work in advancing food as medicine. Dr. William Li's groundbreaking research, as showcased in his exceptional books 'Eat to Beat Disease' and 'Eat to Beat Your Diet,' further underscores the role of our everyday diet in transforming our health and well-being. This transformative gift aims to unlock the full potential of dietary angiogenesis, empowering individuals and communities to prevent, treat, and reverse diseases through the very essence of nature's bounty."

The Angiogenesis Foundation invites other visionaries and advocates who share a passion for food as medicine, driven by science and its practical applications to join their efforts. By uniting in this collective endeavor, the Foundation will shape the future where food becomes integral in societal health.

About Bancel Philanthropies: Bancel Philanthropies is the family philanthropy of Brenda and Stéphane Bancel, and invests in people and programs with the potential to transform lives, advance justice and heal communities. Our goal is to fully exert our belief in the goodness of humanity through building relationships with community leaders. We fund projects that speak to the fundamental emotion that nurtures us through hardship and sustains the human heart: love. Our funding priorities are creating equitable access to education, increasing food security, reducing health inequities, bolstering interfaith initiatives, reducing racial inequities, supporting trauma survivors and vulnerable communities, improving youth mental health and social isolation, and stewarding sustainable conservation and food systems. To learn more, visit bancelphilanthropies.org.

For more information about the Angiogenesis Foundation, its pioneering work, and opportunities to support this transformative initiative, please visit angio.org

