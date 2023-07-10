Go Green, Keep It Clean During the Great American Campout

Clean Earth Challenge Offers Outdoor Enthusiasts a Way to Help Keep Our Outdoor Spaces Healthy and Clean for Future Generations

RESTON, Va., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This June through October, the National Wildlife Federation and Johnson Outdoors are teaming up again for the Great American Campout™ . The goal is to inspire people to get outdoors, enjoy nature and take the Clean Earth Challenge. By taking the challenge, campers pledge to "Go Green and Keep it Clean," leaving campsites and outdoor spaces better than they found them.

Volunteers are encouraged to camp responsibly by picking up litter at campsites, on the trails and surrounding areas. They can also get family and friends to take the challenge or organize a crew to make a difference at the campsite and beyond.

"The Great American Campout is the perfect way to spend time outdoors with family and friends, connect with nature, and make a difference by keeping campsites and surrounding areas clean," said Frank Keating, associate vice president of consumer marketing at the National Wildlife Federation. "We are thrilled to partner again with Johnson Outdoors to empower Americans — whether camping at a national park or in their own backyard—to help keep America's beautiful natural spaces clean and healthy."

"The Great American Campout and the Clean Earth Challenge go hand in hand by creating a deeper connection with nature. When we foster this sense of stewardship and show respect for the environment, we ensure that future generations can enjoy the same beloved spaces that we do today." said Larry Baab, Johnson Outdoors Group Vice President - Camping and Watercraft Recreation

The Clean Earth Challenge movement has motivated tens of millions of individuals, families, students, teachers, environmentalists and more to get outdoors and clean up our beautiful natural spaces. Over 1.4 million pieces of trash and debris have been collected so far. Take the challenge and be part of the next milestone of an additional 2 million pieces. Just like the Great American Campout celebration can take place during any season and in almost any location, anyone can make a difference by becoming part of these wide-scale movements to make outdoor spaces healthier and help keep nature wild for generations to come.

To get involved:

Get outside. Clean up waste and debris. Encourage others to participate.

About the National Wildlife Federation

Founded in 1936, the National Wildlife Federation is America's largest and most trusted grassroots conservation organization with 52 state and territorial affiliates and more than six million members and supporters, including hunters, anglers, gardeners, birders, hikers, campers, paddlers, and outdoor enthusiasts of all stripes. The Federation's mission is to unite all Americans to ensure wildlife thrive in our rapidly changing world through programming focused on conserving wildlife, restoring habitats and waterways, expanding outdoor opportunities, connecting children with nature, and addressing the causes and consequences of climate change. Visit the National Wildlife Federation Media Center at NWF.org/News .

About Johnson Outdoors

JOHNSON OUTDOORS is a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technologies that inspire more people to experience the awe of the great outdoors. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft Recreation, Fishing, Diving and Camping.

Johnson Outdoors' iconic brands include: Old Town® canoes and kayaks; Carlisle® paddles; Minn Kota® fishing motors, shallow water anchors, and battery chargers; Cannon® downriggers; Humminbird® marine electronics and charts; SCUBAPRO® dive equipment; Jetboil® outdoor cooking systems; and Eureka!® camping and hiking equipment.

