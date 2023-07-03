WiMi Hologram Cloud is Developing A Digital Twin-based Human-Robot Collaboration System

BEIJING, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that its R&D team is developing a human-robot collaboration system based on digital twin technology. The system aims to stimulate human potential, enhance human skills with humans at the core, and realize the integration of human-robot collaboration. The system supervises and predicts the digital model of humans and robots by mapping the twin objects of humans and robots in the physical and digital worlds. By accumulating knowledge of human-robot collaboration skills, experiences, and interaction characteristics, the system can coordinate the construction of decision-making and innovation mechanisms. The system integrates the flexibility and adaptability of humans and the efficiency and accuracy of the robots to promote a qualitative leap and development of human-robot relationships.

Firstly, based on various physical sensing devices, the system will acquire human operation behavior's image or video information. Then the system inputs this information into the perception system, extracts the multidimensional features of human behavior, and employs deep learning algorithms to solve the action strategy for the current state. In the decision system, the results of the perception are evaluated. The decision behaviors that satisfy the requirements are displayed through an interactive visual interface to guide human action selection through dynamic guidelines.

The next step is to construct a digital twin space, a real-time mapping of the physical entity space. The physical entity adopts the digital representation form to build its corresponding virtual model and simulate the behavior of the physical entity in the natural environment. The digital twin technology can enhance the implicit information expression of physical entities through the interactive feedback between the virtual and physical ends and the behaviors of data fusion, data analysis, and decision optimization.

While in the actual physical space, the human, robot, and environmental tasks are constantly interacting and iterating, and their related information data are transported to the twin space for optimization and computation, and real-time feedback is provided on the processing results. Through continuous iterative optimization, the performance of each system is improved so that the human-robot collaboration system can operate better.

Digital twin technology can meet the adaptive nature of human-robot collaboration systems. The technology achieves virtual mapping through interactive feedback between virtuality and reality, data fusion analysis, and iterative optimization of decisions. The dynamic changes of the virtual model are used as feedback in the virtual space and output in the physical space in the form of an interactive interface display.

The digital twin-based human-robot collaboration system developed by WiMi enables humans and robots to share, coordinate, allocate, and use resources and information in physical and information spaces through direct contact or indirect interaction. Based on the human-centered principle, the two share the right to control and make decisions about the system, execute system planning, and jointly improve skills to achieve work goals. Using communication, computing, and other technologies, WiMi builds digital twins of human and physical entities and enhances the flexibility and adaptability of human and physical entities interacting in the physical world through human-robot collaboration. Human-robot collaboration is an inevitable trend in the development of AI, and the future world will be a society in which humans and AI live together in harmony.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required under applicable laws.

