SHL Medical acquires 100% of the shares in Swiss company LCA Automation

SHL Medical announces the acquisition of LCA Automation AG, a Swiss innovative automation solutions provider. The acquisition is SHL Medical's response to the growing market demand for drug delivery solutions and will support its manufacturing operations globally, especially the upcoming Swiss manufacturing site in Zug.

ZUG, Switzerland, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SHL Medical, a world-leading provider of advanced drug delivery solutions headquartered in Zug, announced the acquisition of Swiss-based LCA Automation, a leading provider of innovative automation solutions, as well as its subsidiaries in Mexico and China, effective June 29, 2023.

The acquisition of LCA Automation is part of SHL Medical's ongoing strategy to respond to the exponentially growing market demand, expand its global presence, and further strengthen SHL Medical's vertical capabilities globally. SHL Medical and LCA Automation have a strong track record of excellence in automation. The combination of their expertise and long-standing experience in different industries allows SHL Medical to increase its automation capacity in Europe further and leverage synergies to offer customers more efficient solutions along the value chain that include faster timelines and shorter supply chains.

Extension of strengths for customers

Acquiring LCA Automation will support SHL Medical's manufacturing operations globally, especially in providing automation expertise as well as tool maintenance and metal manufacturing for the Swiss manufacturing site that is currently under construction. This local extension of strengths in the automation field further increases high-speed and large-scale manufacturing. With the acquisition of LCA Automation, SHL is also reasserting one of its distinctive features in terms of complete in-house manufacturing. By operating as a comprehensive service provider, customers benefit from more flexibility along the whole production value chain.

"We are excited to welcome LCA Automation to the SHL family", says Ulrich Faessler, CEO of SHL Medical. "LCA Automation's expertise in automation and manufacturing solutions will complement our existing capabilities and enable us to offer a more comprehensive range of services to our customers and accelerate innovation."

Chris Rennhard, CEO of LCA Automation, adds: "SHL Medical and LCA Automation joining forces in production process technology and equipment manufacturing is a great benefit to the customers. The resulting high-level factory automation technology will enable the shortest timelines to fulfill market demands, while maintaining in-house process control and quality monitoring."

About LCA Automation

LCA Automation is a leading provider of automation solutions for industrial processes. With over 50 years of experience, LCA Automation specializes in designing and manufacturing customized solutions for our clients in a variety of industries, including automotive, electronics, and pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Switzerland with subsidiaries in Mexico and China, LCA Automation's team of experts offers experience in designing, building, and implementing automation systems helping their customers to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance their overall productivity.

About SHL Medical

As a world-leading solutions provider of advanced drug delivery systems, SHL Medical is the partner of choice for many leading pharma and biotech companies. Driven by our company purpose – Enabling Patients' Independence – we offer patient-centric solutions for the design, development, and manufacturing of autoinjectors, pen injectors, as well as innovative specialty delivery systems for large-volume and high-viscosity formulations. We also offer final assembly, labeling, and packaging solutions for our drug delivery systems. In response to the rising trend in home therapy, SHL has increased developmental work in the digital healthcare sector to help improve the drug delivery ecosystem.

Located across Switzerland, Taiwan, Sweden, and the US, our global team of experts collaborate seamlessly as one team in utilizing our comprehensive in-house manufacturing capabilities. Our solutions offer customization and optimization for each project while proactively weaving sustainability-driven measures into our designs and processes to contribute to a cleaner earth. For additional information, visit www.shl-medical.com

