Power Digital Announces Jeff Mason as Company's New Chief Executive Officer

Founder and Former CEO Grayson Lafrenz Steps Into Chairman Role

SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Digital , a leading tech-enabled full-service digital marketing firm that utilizes data, analytics, and proprietary technology to drive growth for brands, announces today the promotion of Jeff Mason as Power Digital's next Chief Executive Officer (CEO), who previously held the President position. Founder and now former CEO Grayson Lafrenz will become Chairman of the company.

Power Digital (PRNewswire)

As CEO, Mason will oversee the rapidly growing team of industry experts at Power Digital, which has consistently maintained a 91% client retention rate and 95% employee retention rate. Mason plans to continue to keep client satisfaction and innovation at the forefront of Power Digital's mission.

"In short, Jeff has always been the guy for the job and person I wanted to succeed in this role," said Lafrenz. "I knew the moment we hired him that he would help level up our company, and he continues to exceed my expectations. We have worked closely together for the last 3+ years, and he has entrenched himself across all core functions of the business. He is ready to be the CEO and I can't think of a better person to lead Power Digital."

"Jeff is an integral part of the Power Digital team and our close working relationship means we have witnessed his dedication and commitment to the growth of the organization firsthand," said Kevin White , Managing Partner at Court Square Capital Partners. "We are confident in Jeff's ability to continue building upon what Grayson created at Power Digital and look forward to partnering with him to achieve the next phase of the company's growth plans."

Since joining Power Digital in 2020, Mason has been a driving force in supporting the company's growth, leading initiatives around new business development, client expansion, the build out of the private equity division, driving the company's culture, and more. He revamped Power Digital's proprietary forecasting model, created the new client services and revenue pillar structures, propelled sales process iteration and refinement, and established departmental KPI dashboards. Most importantly, he continues to keep team culture and its people top of mind with every step. Mason brings over 20 years of experience working in leadership positions, including an 18-year tenure with Xerox, where he led a team of over 300 people and grew revenues by more than 625%.

"Grayson and the Power Digital team are unlike any other group of people I've ever worked with," said Mason. "The foundation that Grayson has built is undeniable and with our team of incredibly smart, talented, and relentless innovators, I am ecstatic to help propel us to the next level."

In Lafrenz's new role as Chairman, he will focus on shaping Power Digital's strategic vision alongside the company's board and executive team, and spend more time on his professional passions: overseeing mergers and acquisitions and mentorship.

For more information, please visit www.powerdigital.com .

ABOUT POWER DIGITAL:

Power Digital is a leading, data-driven performance marketing company that is nationally recognized for its ability to combine the best of art and science. As a tech-enabled full-service firm, the company offers integrated strategy at the intersection of brand and performance marketing. Power Digital is hyper-focused on helping brands scale revenue and increase profits by using their 1st party data and Power Digital's data warehouse to guide strategy, ultimately driving irrefutable value for clients. Unique to Power Digital is its proprietary, machine-learning platform SPRnova™ which can analyze any business's growth opportunities with a corresponding roadmap of how to execute and track progress across every marketing channel. Leveraging its team of the nation's leading strategists, creatives, data scientists, and technologists, Power Digital provides scalable and tangible marketing solutions for each stage of the funnel and for every milestone of the customer journey. For more information, please visit www.powerdigital.com.

ABOUT COURT SQUARE CAPITAL PARTNERS:

Court Square is a middle market private equity firm with over 40 years' experience in the industry. Since 1979, Court Square has completed over 245 platform investments, helping Founders, Families, and Manager-owners to develop their companies into leaders in their respective markets. Court Square invests in companies that have compelling growth potential in the industrial, business services, healthcare, and tech and telecom sectors. Court Square has $7.4 billion of assets under management and is based in New York, N.Y. For more information on Court Square, please visit www.courtsquare.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Flanagan

lauren.flanagan@powerdigital.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Power Digital