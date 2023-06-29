Norway Approves Aquaterra® Omega-3 Oil for use in Aquafeed

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuseed Nutritional US Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF), welcomes the Norwegian Food Safety Authority's (NFSA) decision to grant the approval of Aquaterra® Omega-3 oil for use in fish feed applications. Aquaterra is derived from Nuseed® Omega-3 Canola – the world's first plant-based source of DHA, EPA, and ALA.

The assessment concludes that "the requirement that the feed must be safe and not be harmful to human or animal health, or make food from animals unsuitable for human consumption, is met. Furthermore, we consider that the requirement that feed shall not have adverse effects on the environment has also been met." The full NFSA approval can be accessed at mattilsnet.no

"This is a huge step forward in recognizing the value of nutritional-driven innovation from agriculture," says Greg Hunt, CEO of Nufarm. Nuseed Omega-3 Canola is a novel and much-needed source of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids. Wild-caught fish are the main source of these nutrients today but increasing demand and climate change threaten supply chain stability.

Norway leads the world in farmed salmon production, producing more than 1.6 million tonnes each year. Omega-3 oils are essential to the health and welfare of farmed salmon, so the limited supply of fish oil constrains industry growth. One to two hectares of Nuseed Omega-3 Canola can produce as much DHA as 10,000 one kg wild fish. There is an opportunity to double the global supply of these important nutrients on less than 5% of current canola production land.

Aquaterra is the first biotechnology product authorized for use by the NFSA in Norway under the food act. "This approval is groundbreaking and further validation of Aquaterra's safety and importance to Norway's salmon industry." adds Brent Zacharias, Group Executive Nuseed. Collaborative studies conducted by industry and NOFIMA (a leading Norwegian applied research institute within aquaculture) have demonstrated that salmon that are fed Aquaterra diets produce higher quality fillets with increased omega-3 content.

"Norway has always been a target market for Aquaterra Omega-3 oil, and we are excited about the positive contribution to the industry," says Benita Boettner, Global General Manager of Nuseed Nutritional. Aquaculture produces more than half of the fish people eat today. Boettner says, "Advancing the seafood industry is essential because farmed fish are less resource intensive, with a lower-carbon impact than other proteins." Aquaterra provides a sustainable omega-3 oil that reduces pressure on our marine resources and facilitates aquaculture's growth by closing supply gaps.

About Nuseed, Aquaterra® and Nutriterra®

Nuseed is nourishing the world in a safe and sustainable way with products derived from Nuseed's advanced biotechnologies. Nuseed Omega-3 Canola, the world's first plant-based source of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids, has been developed in collaboration with Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) and the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC).

Aquaterra® Advanced Omega-3 oil is derived from Nuseed® Omega-3 Canola for inclusion in aquafeed and an alternative to fish oil, helping reduce pressure on wild-fish stocks, the most common source of omega-3. The oil has also been developed for human nutrition, branded as Nutriterra® and delivering a non-marine source of these essential nutrients. Both proprietary ingredients are Friend of the Sea® certified and provide a sustainable land-based option for essential omega-3 fatty acids. More information is available at aquaterraomega3.com and nutriterraomega3.com

Nuseed is a global agriculture innovator enabling the transformation of key crops into renewable and traceable sources of lower-carbon energy, and plant-based nutrition. Nuseed's proprietary solutions contribute to solving global challenges like food security, human nutrition, and climate change. By unlocking the intrinsic value and commercial potential of Omega-3 canola, carinata, sorghum, sunflower, and energy cane to deliver VALUE BEYOND YIELD®, Nuseed empowers growers and end-use customers to rapidly scale today to meet current and emerging demand for generations to come.

Established in 2006, Nuseed has 11 locations in Australia, Europe, North America, and South America, including three proprietary innovation centers, more than 400 employees, and sales in more than 30 countries. Nuseed is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF). Learn more at nuseed.com.

