LL COOL J FEAT. DJ Z-TRIP JOINS THE ROCK THE BELLS FESTIVAL LINEUP OF ICONS HONORING 50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP ALONG WITH JUNGLE BROTHERS AND BLACK SHEEP FOR A NATIVE TONGUES CELEBRATION, PLUS BRAND NUBIAN AND LOST BOYZ

Only at the Rock The Bells Festival will fans have the opportunity to experience the common love for Hip-Hop and artistic expression that these legendary groups share

QUEENS, N.Y., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LL COOL J's Rock The Bells , the global platform dedicated to elevating Hip-Hop culture from its roots to the modern day, announces exciting additions to the Rock The Bells Festival . Co-presented by Procter & Gamble and Walmart, the current legendary lineup will expand to include LL COOL J feat. DJ Z-Trip, Brand Nubian, Jungle Brothers, Lost Boyz, and an unforgettable Native Tongues celebration with performances from Queen Latifah, De La Soul, Jungle Brothers, Monie Love, and Black Sheep. The Festival will be held at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY, on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

Rock The Bells (PRNewswire)

"It's a special year for the culture and for Rock The Bells in curating this experience, bringing together the icons of Hip-Hop,' said LL COOL J, Founder and CEO of Rock The Bells. "I'm doing this for Queens, for NYC, and for the HIP-HOP culture. There's no better place for me to perform during this moment in Hip-Hop than my hometown. This isn't just a Festival; it's a testament to the power of the culture that changed the world. Get ready!! We are impacting history!! It's time to Rock the Bells!"

Continuing the celebration of the 50th Year of Hip-Hop, this year icons on the Rock The Bells lineup are receiving their well-deserved flowers, including Ludacris' star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame , Queen Latifah's upcoming Kennedy Center Honor for Lifetime Artistic Achievement , and more. In addition to spotlighting these moments of the artists on the lineup, Rock The Bells continues to provide platforms to further pay tribute to their contributions, including the addition of the Native Tongues celebration performance.

Native Tongues is one of the most influential movements in Hip-Hop history and has left an unmeasurable mark on music and culture. Rock The Bells is highlighting and uplifting these legendary artists because of their enormous influence and impact. Only at the Rock The Bells Festival will fans have the opportunity to experience the common love for Hip-Hop and artistic expression that these legendary groups share.

"We are thrilled to have the Native Tongues collective grace the stage at Rock The Bells Festival along with Brand Nubian and Lost Boyz," said James Cuthbert, President of Rock The Bells. "Their music has had a profound impact on the culture for decades, and their reunion promises a historic moment for Hip-Hop fans that you wouldn't want to miss. It's an honor for our Festival to host these icons and provide a platform for these special performances."

LL COOL J feat. DJ Z-Trip, Jungle Brothers, Black Sheep, Brand Nubian, and Lost Boyz will join already announced artists including Queen Latifah, Ludacris, De La Soul, Method Man & Redman, Swizz Beatz with SUPER special guests, Salt-n-Pepa, Big Daddy Kane, The God MC Rakim, Slick Rick, Boot Camp Clik feat. Buckshot and Evil Dee, Smif-N-Wessun, OGC and Rock & Bernadette Price, MC Lyte, Yo-Yo, MC Sha-Rock, Roxanne Shanté, Monie Love, Cold Crush Brothers, and more to be announced.

During the Festival, attendees can also visit the Walmart Makers Studio, a unique pop-up experience where visitors will be inspired by emerging Black makers, collaborators and influencers who are shaping Hip-Hop culture.

In addition, during the Rock The Bells Festival, P&G brands pay homage to the Kings and Queens of Hip-Hop by curating a VIP experience where individuality and pride in self are celebrated. Head & Shoulders, Old Spice, King C. Gillette, Next of Us (NOU), and My Black Is Beautiful Hair Care are just a few of the P&G brands activating inside the Kings & Queens Day Spa. Guests will be invited in to enjoy product demonstrations, touch-ups, samples, and photo opportunities.

The celebration kicks off a week of live events, activations, and programming moments leading up to Hip-Hop's anniversary on August 11th. More details will be shared through the

Rock The Bells Newsletter . Fans can access VIP packages and general and reserved tickets here .

The Rock The Bells Festival is co-produced by The Bowery Presents. Festival updates and additional Festival announcements can also be found across Rock The Bells' Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

About Rock The Bells

Rock The Bells is the preeminent voice for timeless Hip-Hop. Founded in 2018 by LL COOL J and Geoff Yang, Rock The Bells focuses on content, commerce and experiences that honor the CULTURE and the core elements of Hip-Hop — MCing, DJing, Breaking, Graffiti — and more. Rock The Bells is the bridge between OG's and those inspired by their groundbreaking influences on the culture. Visit us at www.rockthebells.com, stream LL COOL J's Rock The Bells Radio on SiriusXM Channel 43, and follow us on Instagram @RockTheBells.

About The Bowery Presents

The Bowery Presents, an AEG Presents company, is the leading East Coast concert promoter, whose mission is to bring the best artists to New York City, Boston, Philadelphia and beyond while providing an excellent concert experience for both fans and artists. Since its inception, The Bowery Presents has been a purveyor of true artist development and consistently strives to work with artists like LCD Soundsystem, Brandi Carlile, Gary Clark Jr., Khruangbin, Leon Bridges, Maggie Rogers and Lake Street Dive to grow from performing in intimate clubs to performing in sold-out arenas. As a trusted industry tastemaker, The Bowery Presents produces dynamic entertainment experiences at dozens of venues nationally, presenting thousands of shows annually. For more information, visit www.bowerypresents.com .

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com/news.

