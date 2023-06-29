All Star Healthcare Solutions Named to SIA Largest Locum Tenens Staffing Firms List

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, All Star Healthcare Solutions®—a full-service healthcare staffing firm specializing in locum tenens and direct-hire opportunities for physicians and advanced practice providers—ranked #7 on the 2023 Largest Locum Tenens Staffing Firms in the US list compiled by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). Additionally, the company made SIA's Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms in the US and Largest US Staffing Firms lists, which also were released this month.

"Having our exceptional growth over the past year acknowledged is an honor and a testament to the efforts of all our people," said Ken Bernstein, All Star's President and CEO.

"As hospitals and healthcare organizations across the country continue to feel the heavy impact of provider shortages, we value the opportunity to connect them with physicians and advanced practitioners, ensuring patients have access to the high-quality care they deserve," he added. "We are grateful for our people's absolute dedication to delivering our signature 'Red Carpet' Service as we continue to grow and meet the ongoing demand for healthcare providers."

According to SIA, the locum tenens industry garnered $6.1 billion in 2022. Additionally, the "Largest Staffing Firms in the United States: 2023 Update" report finds the number of organizations across multiple industries earning $100 million or more grew to 251, up from 225 the previous year. Staffing revenue includes temporary staffing, such as locum tenens, direct hire, and retained search, as well as temp-to-hire conversions.

"We congratulate the largest healthcare staffing firms on their growth," said Barry Asin, SIA president. "This year's report highlights the growth and diversity of healthcare staffing as the US emerges from the pandemic."

SIA is a global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, researching categories of employed and non-employed work, including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor.

About All Star Healthcare Solutions

All Star Healthcare Solutions® is repeatedly recognized for its outstanding workplace culture. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Fla., the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in direct-hire positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

