UL Solutions Reaches Milestone 250 Million Square Feet Verified Through Healthy Building Program

Healthy and sustainable building verification marks help add value for building owners and commercial real estate professionals, with increasing demand driven by environmental, social and governance requirements and stakeholder expectations.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced it had verified over 250 million square feet of indoor environments through the UL Verified Healthy Building program. The program helps the building owners, operators and businesses demonstrate health and wellness in the built environment, assessing key factors impacting building occupants, such as indoor air and water quality, hygiene, lighting and acoustics.

"Achieving 250 million square feet verified through the UL Verified Healthy Building program is a testament to UL Solutions' far-reaching impact on the health and wellness of people who utilize, work and live in these spaces," said Sean McCrady, vice president and general manager of Enterprise Sustainability at UL Solutions. "A range of stakeholders, from government agencies to investors, are increasingly focused on the environmental, social and governance performance of organizations. The UL Verified Healthy Building program offers an independent source of science-driven verification from indoor environmental quality experts — helping building owners and operators and commercial real estate professionals demonstrate their commitment to occupant health and wellness."

This milestone represents a wide range of properties and industries. UL Solutions has assessed the indoor environments of well-known and prominent locations, such as:

200 Park Avenue in New York City , New York

City National 2CAL in Los Angeles, California

Flipkart Internet Private Limited in Bengaluru, India

Medpharma- Bausch Health, Industrial Area 13 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

The Music Center in Los Angeles, California

NBC Tower in Chicago, Illinois

Seagram Building 375 Park Avenue, New York City , New York

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) in Richmond, British Columbia , Canada

As investors increasingly consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) as a significant factor in decision-making, demonstrating indoor environmental health and wellness can add value for building owners and commercial real estate companies. According to the International WELL Building Institute's 2022 report, "Investing in Health Pays Back," spaces with health-focused attributes yield longer lease terms; more than a year longer (88.3 months compared to 75.3 months) than spaces without them. The report also stated that certified healthy buildings saw a 4.4% to 7.7% increase in rents compared to nearby non-certified buildings.

The UL Verified Healthy Building program is designed to work in tandem with third-party certification programs for sustainable buildings, including the Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Methodology (BREEAM), ENERGY STAR®, Fitwel, Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), the WELL Building Standard and more.

