Ready. Set. Food!, the Early-Allergen Introduction Brand Developed by Parents and Allergists, Collaborates with Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood for the Launch of New Allergen-Inclusive Products

In collaboration with Fred Rogers Productions and featuring Daniel Tiger and friends, Ready.Set. Food! will become the only brand to offer a complete line of children's food with top allergens pre-mixed inside

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready. Set. Food! , the only complete early-allergen introduction brand, announces its exciting collaboration with Fred Rogers Productions and 9 Story Brands for the beloved animated preschool program, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood. Offering first-of-its-kind baby and toddler food with pre-mixed top allergens, Ready. Set. Food! x Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood is set to launch new flavors of Organic Baby Oatmeal and Toddler Organic Oat & Fruit Bars, making allergen introduction a breeze.

Ready. Set. Food! was created by parents, doctors, and allergists, and gained recognition after appearing on Shark Tank in 2020. With the mission to make early allergen introduction fast, easy, and effective, the brand has witnessed a remarkable 160% increase in sales and entered nearly 9,000 new retailers since its inception, showcasing the growing demand for safe and delicious allergen introduction options for babies and children.

"On the show, Daniel Tiger experiences first-hand what it is like to have a food allergy so we knew that Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood would be the perfect fit for this shared mission of giving babies the best start in life. When kids have a strong foundation for food freedom, their potential is limitless. We are excited to embark on this journey together with the Fred Rogers Productions and 9 Story Brands," says co-founder Daniel Zakowski.

The new Ready. Set. Food! x Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood products will feature Organic Baby Oatmeal in Peanut Butter Strawberry and Organic Oat and Fruit Bars in Blueberry Banana, with more products and flavors on the way. Both products are USDA-certified organic, free from artificial ingredients, and rich in protein and iron.

Ready. Set. Food!'s products are aligned with the internationally recognized clinical trials on early allergen introduction and inspired by the medical guidelines espoused by national associations of pediatricians, allergists as well as the USDA. These trials and guidelines support early allergen introduction in babies as young as 4 months of age, using the same allergens, amounts, and methods.

"Our brand began with a complete, patented, and safe allergen introduction system for babies, and we are dedicated to expanding our product offerings to further support parents as their children grow. Scientific research shows that babies have a healthier future when they continue to be exposed to allergens daily until they become part of their regular diet. We are thrilled to offer parents more convenient food options to continue their allergen introduction journey," adds Zakowski.

The Ready. Set. Food! x Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood products will be available for purchase on readysetfood.com and Amazon, followed by Walmart, Target, and other national retailers in the near future.

About Ready. Set. Food!: Founded by doctors and parents for parents, Ready. Set. Food! has created the only complete, three-stage guided system that allows families to introduce the top food allergens to their babies safely and easily. Ready. Set. Food!'s approach is backed by thousands of pediatricians and allergists and is rooted in the latest science and medical guidelines that recommend food allergen introduction should start as early as 4 months of age.

In addition to offering a product line that includes Mix-ins, Organic Baby Oatmeal, and Organic Oat & Fruit Bars, the organization works to empower and inform families so they can prepare their children for a path to food freedom. Using educational content developed by nationally recognized food allergy experts, Ready. Set. Food! offers content and resources directly to families and through partnerships with health systems and pediatricians. For more information, please visit readysetfood.com or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

