JOYBA® Bubble Tea Launches "Real Tea, Real Talk" Campaign and Partners with Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation to Encourage Mental Health Support through Peer-To-Peer Connections

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. , June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JOYBA® bubble tea is announcing the launch of "Real Tea, Real Talk," a campaign that, in partnership with Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation and other influencers, is raising awareness about mental health support for youth and equipping them with tools to support each other. Joyba, a brand of ready-to-drink bubble tea available nationwide, believes in the power of bringing joy to everyday life and that mental health support is a critical part of cultivating joy.

Research shows that young people go to their friends first to discuss concerns like stress, anxiety, depression, and loneliness, but 50% believe their problems can burden their friends.1 When young people have proper training, however, both participants report a greater sense of wellbeing after connecting through these real conversations.

"Joyba is all about celebrating joy in small everyday moments. So many people love bubble tea because it's tasty and refreshing, and the simple act of enjoying the bubble tea experience together gives us an opportunity to connect and share meaningful moments with others. We are excited to help young people access that joy and connection anytime, anywhere, by partnering with Born This Way Foundation to raise awareness for their work to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health," shared Maggie Streng, brand manager of Joyba.

To launch "Real Tea, Real Talk," Joyba is bringing awareness to Born This Way Foundation's initiative to uplift peer-to-peer support by encouraging individuals to earn their Be There Certificate. This free online mental health course, created by Jack.org in partnership with Born This Way Foundation, provides individuals with the knowledge, skills, and confidence they need to safely support their peers, including how to recognize signs of a mental health struggle and how to start the conversation.

"We are grateful for Joyba's support as we model healthy conversations about mental health and connect young people with resources and services," said Josh Meredith, Chief of Staff at Born This Way Foundation. "Cultivating connections and fostering a sense of belonging are essential for the well-being of both young individuals and society at large. I'm proud that despite ongoing challenges, the younger generations are building empathetic online communities and creating connection within safe spaces—be it schools, workplaces, or beyond."

Additionally, JOYBA® bubble tea is also partnering with actress Antonia Gentry, star of hit Netflix series "Ginny and Georgia," to raise awareness of the Joyba partnership with Born This Way Foundation and the peer-to-peer mental health resources they provide, while highlighting the importance of bringing joy to everyday life, even if it's as simple as sharing a moment over their favorite bubble tea.

According to Antonia, "I've learned that it's okay to ask for help and focus on what brings you joy, no matter how seemingly ordinary. Through this partnership with JOYBA® bubble tea, a brand I love, I want more people to know they can be honest with their friends, be vocal about asking for help, and be able to step up to support each other."

JOYBA® bubble tea is proud to promote real peer-to-peer conversations for all young people, starting with LGBTQ+ youth. As part of this June launch, Joyba is donating $25,000 to Born This Way Foundations' Pride Fund with CenterLink to support LGBTQ+ youth mental health. Born This Way Foundation's research shows that despite the ongoing threats to their livelihood, LGBTQ+ young people are creating kind communities online and would like to feel connected to safe communities at school, in the workplace, and beyond.2 In 2022, 60% of LGBTQ+ youth who wanted mental health care were not able to get it, and the Pride Fund will help ensure that more LGBTQ+ youth will have access to critical resources in support of their mental health.3

To learn more about JOYBA® products and the "Real Tea, Real Talk" campaign and how you can earn your Be There Certificate, visit the JOYBA® website at www.joyba.com.

About JOYBA® bubble tea

JOYBA® bubble tea is a brand of fruit-forward brewed tea with the perfect amount of playful popping boba. Joyba is about celebrating joy in everyday life through real conversations and social connections shared over real tasty beverages and is now available in four refreshing flavors at retail stores nationwide – making it easy to enjoy bubble tea even if there's not a boba shop nearby. For more information on JOYBA® bubble tea, please visit joyba.com.

About Del Monte Foods

For more than 130 years, Del Monte Foods, Inc. has been driven by our mission to nourish families with earth's goodness. As the original plant-based food company, we're always innovating to make nutritious and delicious foods more accessible to consumers across our portfolio of beloved brands, including Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, S&W® and JOYBA® bubble tea. We believe that everyone deserves great tasting food they can feel good about, that's why we grow and produce our products using sustainable, and earth-friendly practices for a healthier tomorrow.

Del Monte Foods, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. For more information about Del Monte Foods and our products, please visit delmontefoods.com or delmonte.com.

