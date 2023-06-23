Suburban Propane Collaborates with Kids to Love Providing Foster Children with "More than a Backpack"

Suburban Propane Employees Fund and Stuff 200 Backpacks with Essential Supplies

WHIPPANY, N.J., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, joined Kids to Love , a nonprofit 501c3 state-licensed organization serving hundreds of thousands of Alabama children living in foster care, by providing clothing, holiday gifts, scholarships and essential supplies.

(photo courtesy of Suburban Propane) Suburban Propane volunteers from the Huntsville, Alabama customer service center funded and stuffed 200 backpacks with essential supplies for local foster children at Kids to Love. Their effort is part of the Company’s SuburbanCares initiative. (PRNewswire)

Through its SuburbanCares initiative, a donation from Suburban Propane helped fund Kids to Love's "More than a Backpack" program, providing 200 bags stuffed with essential supplies to local kids in foster care. Employees from the Company's Huntsville customer service center volunteered at Thursday's stuffing event.

"SuburbanCares is dedicated to giving back to the communities in which we live and operate," said Nandini Sankara, spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "Organizations like Kids to Love are invaluable; providing love, support, educational opportunities, and necessities to children in foster care, and we are honored to work with them."

SuburbanCares is committed to supporting community efforts across the United States. Recently, SuburbanCares has undertaken charitable endeavors in numerous underserved communities within Syracuse and Albany, NY; Key West and Lake Worth, FL; Spokane, WA; Boston, MA; Helena, MT; Charlotte, NC; Lewes, DE; San Diego and Santa Rosa, CA; Dayton, OH; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Columbia and Charleston, SC; New Brunswick, NJ; and fed healthcare professionals in 2020 in some of the most COVID-19 affected regions in the nation, including Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Washington, D.C.

"With a brand-new backpack stocked with school supplies, thousands of foster children will be ready to start off their school year with confidence," said Lee Marshall, CEO and Founder, Kids to Love. "We love when businesses rally behind our kids and Suburban Propane is a shining example of generosity and volunteerism, showing the true spirit of service."

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas ("RNG"), fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and producer of and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states.

Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing Suburban Propane's 95-year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across Suburban Propane's national footprint; and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane – promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and investing in the next generation of innovative, renewable energy alternatives.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com.

About Kids to Love:

The Kids to Love Foundation has grown to become a lot of things since it began in 2004 in founder and CEO Lee Marshall's garage. Since then, Kids to Love has served hundreds of thousands of children living in foster care, putting clothes on their backs, getting Christmas presents under the tree, and giving them scholarships for the next steps of their education.

Kids to Love also operates Davidson Farms, a foster home for girls, the Whitaker Cottage Community for girls aging out of foster care, and our own licensed Child Placing Agency. It is also home to KTECH, a private school that offers job training in manufacturing, robotics, and more to young adults and people looking to make a career change. For more information, please visit https://kidstolove.org/.

Suburban Propane Logo (PRNewsfoto/Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.) (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.) (PRNewswire)

Kids to Love logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.