INVENERGY ANNOUNCES $1 BILLION FOLLOW ON INVESTMENT FROM BLACKSTONE INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS

CHICAGO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invenergy, a leading privately-held developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy solutions, today announced that funds managed by Blackstone Infrastructure Partners ("Blackstone") have completed an approximately $1 billion equity investment in Invenergy Renewables Holdings LLC ("Invenergy" or "the company") to support its rapidly expanding business. This investment builds on Blackstone's nearly $3 billion investment in Invenergy in 2021 and 2022.

Invenergy's ownership includes Blackstone, CDPQ and Invenergy management. Invenergy management will continue as managing member of the company with day-to-day responsibility for execution of the business.

"We are proud to support the continued growth of Invenergy's business," said Matthew Runkle, Senior Managing Director, Blackstone Infrastructure. "Invenergy has a premier platform for developing, owning, and operating clean energy projects and we are excited to continue supporting the realization of these projects and their important contribution to decarbonizing the energy sector."

"The additional equity capital from Blackstone will help accelerate execution of our existing project portfolio and our new business initiatives," said Jim Murphy, President and Corporate Business Leader at Invenergy. "We greatly value our long-term relationship with Blackstone and CDPQ and look forward to continuing to lead the clean energy transition with the support of these trusted partners."

Invenergy will leverage this additional investment to support the continued growth of the company in the United States and around the world, as well as its portfolio of projects which includes some of the world's largest solar and land-based wind farms, advanced energy storage facilities, offshore wind projects, high-voltage direct current interregional transmission lines, clean hydrogen initiatives, solar panel manufacturing, and a growing community solar business through its Reactivate venture.

About Invenergy

Invenergy drives innovation in energy. Invenergy and its affiliated companies develop, own, and operate large-scale renewable and other clean energy generation, transmission and storage facilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Invenergy's home office is located in Chicago, and it has regional development offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Japan, Poland, and Scotland.

Invenergy and its affiliated companies have successfully developed more than 30,000 megawatts of projects that are in operation, construction or contracted, including wind, solar, transmission infrastructure and natural gas power generation and advanced energy storage projects. Learn about Invenergy at Invenergy.com .

About Blackstone Infrastructure Partners

Blackstone Infrastructure Partners is an active investor across energy, transportation, digital infrastructure and water and waste infrastructure sectors. We seek to apply a long-term buy-and-hold strategy to large-scale infrastructure assets with a focus on delivering stable, long-term capital appreciation together with a predictable annual cash flow yield. Our approach to infrastructure investing is one that focuses on responsible stewardship and stakeholder engagement to create value for our investors and the communities we serve.

