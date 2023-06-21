Full Swing KIT Launch Monitor Used by Record Number of Players on Range at U.S. Open

The Launch Monitor Built for Tiger Woods Was Used by Multiple U.S. Open Champions and More at Los Angeles C.C.

CARLSBAD, Calif. and BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a week that is often referred to as "The Toughest Test in Golf," the U.S. Open lived up to its reputation challenging the best players in the game to have their numbers dialed in more than ever. The Full Swing KIT launch monitor was chosen by a record number of players last week to be used on the practice range and on-course during practice rounds as their tool of choice to check 16 points of RADAR-powered club and ball data paired with high-resolution video to get ready.

2023 Masters Champion and 2021 U.S. Open Champion Jon Rahm getting ready using his Champions Edition Full Swing KIT at Los Angeles C.C. during Monday’s Practice Round with coach Dave Phillips. (PRNewswire)

Full Swing was the chosen technology by past U.S. Open Champions Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Gary Woodland and many more, joining Tiger Woods as icons of the game who have trusted Full Swing KIT as part of their major week preparation. Other players that used the Full Swing KIT last week range from top international players, the leader in the clubhouse after multiple rounds, to other recent major champions and beyond.

"Seeing more and more top players on Tour ready to trust our technology during their most important moments getting ready for major weeks, really speaks to the performance and accuracy of the Full Swing KIT," said Full Swing's CEO, Ryan Dotters, "We continue to have amazing feedback from club professionals and everyday players around the world but to see the changes happening on the Tour week to week this season is very exciting."

Full Swing continues to offer a 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee for players who are looking to try out the Tour-level accuracy for themselves by going to their website, FullSwingGolf.com to learn more about their latest developments and how to purchase Champion Proven Technology easier than ever.

About Full Swing Golf, Inc.

Full Swing, a proud partner of Bruin Capital, is the brand responsible for the industry-leading sports technology innovation chosen as the Official Licensed Simulator of The PGA TOUR. As the only simulator brand with patented dual-tracking technology that has evolved to tri-tracking technology providing unmatched real ball flight on the world's most iconic courses and across more than 13 dynamic sport experiences, they offer the most complete indoor experience.

The Full Swing KIT launch monitor has been tested and trusted by Tiger Woods to give golfers 16 points of club and ball data with high-resolution video included, so golfers can complement the indoor simulator experience with the most innovative launch monitor outdoors.

Among Team Full Swing's impressive roster of champions are PGA TOUR stars Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, the LPGA's Brooke Henderson, the NFL's Patrick Mahomes and the NBA's Steph Curry.

Head to fullswinggolf.com for the latest product offerings and news.

Full Swing is the largest US-based producer of golf and sport simulators, chosen as the Official Licensee of PGA TOUR and the Official Simulator of GOLF Channel, the only simulator giving players patented dual-tracking technology to provide unmatched real ball flight. Users can dynamically experience more than 13 sports including golf, featuring the world's most iconic courses. Team Full Swing boasts PGA TOUR Players Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose & More. (PRNewsfoto/Full Swing Simulators) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Full Swing Golf