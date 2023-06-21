David Salcfas Joins Hard Rock Hotel New York as General Manager

Hospitality Maestro Takes the Helm at Premier Hotel and Entertainment Destination

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Hotel New York is thrilled to announce the appointment of David Salcfas as General Manager. With an illustrious hospitality career that spans nearly four decades, Salcfas brings extraordinary vision and expertise to this position, as he leads the 446-key Midtown Manhattan star towards new heights of distinction.

Salcfas joins Hard Rock Hotel New York after an extensive, distinguished tenure with Marriott International where he made tremendous impact as an Executive Committee member across a portfolio of 16 hotels and five brands. His journey spanned an astounding 23 positions through Sales, Catering, Events, Marketing, and Operations across the Eastern region. Highlights included Hotel Manager postings for the Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park, and the New York Marriott Marquis.

Throughout his career, Salcfas, an ardent advocate for community and culture, has dedicated himself to enriching the local sphere. At the core of these efforts is programming that captivates New Yorkers and visitors alike, and unique partnerships and experiences that unite around significant causes. Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer for Hard Rock International expressed, "We look forward to seeing David further the invaluable contributions made by the Hotel in their first year of opening and strengthening our profound commitment to create a positive impact in the communities where we do business. "I've always had deep business connections where I've served, and I look forward to uplifting and investing in the vibrant ecosystem to which we belong," Salcfas enthusiastically shared.

As a devoted music fan, Salcfas appreciates how music is seamlessly woven into the fabric of Hard Rock Hotel New York. "I've been a lifelong fan of the Hard Rock brand, and I look forward to delivering bespoke experiences and engaging service for our guests," said Salcfas who is keen to build on the growing reputation of the iconic entertainment brand in New York City.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Salcfas delights in spending quality time with his family of six, be it island getaways or leisurely bike rides through the park.

About Hard Rock Hotel New York:

Taking center stage in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, Hard Rock Hotel New York graces the iconic skyline at 159 West 48th Street. The hotel features 446 exquisitely designed guest rooms and specialty suites, including the standout two-floor Rockstar Suite complete with a private 1,600 sq. ft. terrace and floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase the city's vibrant energy. Paying homage to the mecca of recording studios and music stores that once lined the block, the must-visit entertainment destination features a legendary memorabilia collection honoring musicians from and inspired by New York City. The show stopping event space, The Venue on Music Row plays host to A-list concerts, interviews and more, complemented by regular live and unplugged musical performances across the public spaces. Guests and locals are able to discover innovative culinary concepts including the upscale NYY Steak for fine dining, RT60 Rooftop bar and lounge offering expansive views from the 34th floor, and the brand's signature Sessions Restaurant & Bar open day to night. In true Hard Rock style, the hotel offers an array of signature brand experiences and amenities including Rock Om® program fusing the practice of yoga with the rhythm of a custom DJ-curated soundtrack for on-demand in-room sessions, and the Sound of Your Stay® which allows guests to listen to Tracks® curated playlists by artists and musicians, Crosley record players available upon request with Wax®, or play a Fender guitar with Picks® in the privacy of their room. Additional Roxity® programming brings to life family attractions and entertainment while the Unleashed® pet program welcomes four legged friends. Guests are also invited to exchange the traditional city map for Soundtracks® interactive area guides which are curated by Hard Rock and musical artists to showcase the best of each destination. For more information, visit www.hardrockhotels.com/new-york.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 290 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 87,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock Hotels has been honored by J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study as the number one brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for two consecutive years, and among the top Upper Upscale Hotels for four consecutive years. HRI became the first privately-owned gaming company designated a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021, and has since been honored threefold. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. In 2021, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos received first place ranking in the Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group for six of the last seven years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

